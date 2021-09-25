PARAGOULD — Valley View did all of its scoring in the first half Friday night to rout Paragould 35-6 in the 5A-East conference opener.
Carson Turley scored on a 15-yard run on the Blazers’ second offensive snap. Jose Mendoza kicked the first of five extra points to give Valley View (3-1, 1-0) a 7-0 lead with 10:08 left in the first quarter.
Turley scored again on a 14-yard run with 58 seconds remaining in the opening period, capping a nine-play, 64-yard drive.
Valley View scored 21 points in the last six minutes of the second quarter. The Blazers stopped Paragould (0-3, 0-1) on fourth down to set up a 35-yard drive, capped by Layne Rains’ 22-yard touchdown run with 5:30 remaining.
Evan Paxton returned an interception 20 yards for Valley View’s fourth touchdown with 5:03 left in the half. Turley’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Keats Grantham gave the Blazers a 35-0 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half.
The Rams avoided a shutout when Jamison Davault scored on a 36-yard run with 5:08 left in the game, capping a seven-play, 72-yard touchdown drive.
Valley View finished with 268 total yards while holding Paragould to 180. Turley completed 5-of-7 passes for 122 yards and also had 41 yards rushing.