Blazers run win streak to 15 with 20th victory

JONESBORO — Valley View baseball coach Josh Allison put together a challenging schedule this spring, one that he describes as providing no days off due to the caliber of the competition.
The Blazers aren’t having many off days, either.
Valley View (20-3) extended its winning streak to 15 games with Saturday’s 9-4 victory over Kennett, Mo., at Memorial Field. The Blazers scored all nine runs in the first two innings and were never threatened by the Indians (14-6).
“The first two innings were really good, a lot of barrels (on the ball) in the first two innings, and then we just kind of sleepwalked through the last couple. Hopefully we’re starting to understand now why it’s important to finish games,” Allison said. “It’s the second time this week we had a chance to run-rule somebody and shorten a game, and we haven’t done it. There’s always room for improvement. I was happy with how we played early. It’s not that we played bad late, we just didn’t score again.”
Valley View scored two runs in the first inning and seven in the second to take care of Kennett.
Slade Caldwell’s RBI triple scored the Blazers’ first run. Lawson Ward followed with a groundout that scored Caldwell for a quick 2-0 lead.
Jayde Taylor led off the second with a bunt and the Indians were unable to record an out on back-to-back bunts by Gavin Tice and Noah Ragsdale, loading the bases for the top of the Blazers’ batting order.
Drew Gartman belted a two-run single and Caldwell drove in another run on a sacrifice fly, increasing the Blazers’ lead to 5-0. Ward hit an RBI single; Carter Saulsbury hit a two-run single; and, after an Owen Roach double, Taylor drove in Valley View’s last run on a groundout.
Caldwell finished the day 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, leading a 12-hit attack. Keaton Mathis and Saulsbury had two hits each.
Mathis pitched five innings for the victory, allowing one unearned run on three hits. Eli Crecelius and Caldwell pitched one inning each to close out the game.
Valley View’s only in-state losses have come against Bryant and Little Rock Catholic, two Class 6A teams, by a combined margin of three runs. The Blazers fell 4-1 in a road game against Mississippi powerhouse Magnolia Heights.
To further prepare for the Class 5A state tournament, scheduled May 11-13 in Marion, the Blazers added road games against Rogers and Bentonville next month.
“We’re trying to see the best possible teams we can see before we get to the state tournament,” said Allison, whose team won the 4A state title in 2021 and was the 4A runner-up last year. “Hopefully this schedule has done that and none of our guys will be wide-eyed when we get there.”
Valley View’s 15-game winning streak has included eight of its 10 victories in 5A-East conference play.
The Blazers have also beaten Little Rock Christian and Lonoke, teams that had a combined 42-4 record through the weekend, and swept Harding Academy during their winning streak. They host Paragould this afternoon at 4:30 with an opportunity to wrap up the 5A-East title.
“We’re getting better. We’re not a finished product by any means, but we’ve played really well for a couple weeks now,” Allison said after the victory over Kennett. “We just keep telling the guys to keep looking forward. This one is done and we’ll look to Paragould and try to keep playing the way we’ve been playing.”