Blazers run win streak to 15 with 20th victory

Valley View’s Slade Caldwell breaks for third base on an attempted steal during the Blazers’ 9-4 victory over Kennett, Mo., on Saturday. Caldwell was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in Valley View’s 15th consecutive victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View baseball coach Josh Allison put together a challenging schedule this spring, one that he describes as providing no days off due to the caliber of the competition.

The Blazers aren’t having many off days, either.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com