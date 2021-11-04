Blazers seek momentum for playoffs

JONESBORO — Valley View wants to enter the Class 5A state football playoffs on the right note.
The Blazers can earn the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East conference by beating Batesville tonight at home. A loss would leave Valley View with the No. 4 seed and a trip to Camden Fairview, the 5A-South champion.
“Obviously you want to be a higher seed no matter what it is, whether it’s three to four or whatever,” said Valley View coach Sean Cockrell, who has guided the Blazers to their fifth consecutive berth in the 5A playoffs. “We know we’re in, but it’s really big for us that we beat them, No. 1, because it’s the next game on the schedule, but No. 2, to get a higher seed in the playoffs and to get some momentum going into the playoffs.
“You really don’t want to lose two in a row and then try to figure out how to beat the No. 1 seed from another conference. Hopefully our seniors playing well, knowing it’s their last game at home unless we get a couple of wins in the playoffs. I’m expecting big things from them.”
Seniors help set the tone for Valley View’s defensive unit, which has allowed only 41 points in six 5A-East games. Linebackers Jaden Wells and Cooper Lutz are the top two tacklers, while end Mario Crawford leads the pass rush.
The Blazers (6-3, 4-2 conference) battled Nettleton on nearly even terms last week before falling 14-7 to the undefeated Raiders. Valley View drove inside the Nettleton 5-yard line twice without scoring.
“You hate that we didn’t get in the end zone or at least get a field goal on those two drives inside the 5, but they did a great job defensively,” Cockrell said. “Losing by a touchdown is not what you want to do, but I felt like our kids played extremely hard.
“We didn’t force any turnovers and that’s kind of what we’ve lived on offensively, getting the short field and scoring after a turnover. We didn’t get any because they did a great job of taking care of the ball. When you play that hard and you don’t come out with a win, at least you’ve got some things you can work on and we really have to work on getting in the end zone.”
Wells leads the Blazers’ rugged defensive front with 101 tackles, including 14 behind the line of scrimmage. Lutz is Valley View’s second-leading tackler with 75 stops, while Crawford has a team-high five sacks among 50 total tackles (11 for loss).
Senior linebacker Layne Rains and junior safety Jay Morman, who was limited against Nettleton because of an ankle injury, have two interceptions each. Last week’s game was the first this season where the Blazers, who have three shutouts, were unable to force a turnover.
Offensively the Blazers had one of their best nights running the football against Nettleton, finishing with 189 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Sophomore Slade Caldwell ran for 97 yards on eight carries, while senior Cameron Davidson finished with 69 yards on 14 attempts.
“Slade and Cameron both had really big games at the running back spot. Slade kind of gives you a different dynamic,” Cockrell said. “He’s really great out in space and we’ve been waiting to see that for a while, and now we got a little taste of it. I thought we had a great game plan going in, trying to spread those guys out, because they’re so good in the front seven defensively.”
Sophomore quarterback Carson Turley remains Valley View’s rushing leader with 420 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Turley has also completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 818 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions.
If the Blazers earn the No. 3 seed, they would travel to Magnolia (4-5, 4-1 5A-South) next week for a first-round game.
Batesville (3-6, 3-3 5A-East) is in jeopardy of missing the playoffs after last week’s 33-21 loss to Greene County Tech. Absent a victory tonight, the Pioneers would need help from winless Paragould against GCT to qualify for the No. 4 seed.
“They’re going to have a lot of bootleg, throwback and screen-type plays. If you don’t stay at home, they’ll burn you on them. I think two of those, they scored against Tech,” Cockrell said. “They huddle and then they come quick to the ball, something we haven’t really seen all year, so we’ll have to be ready for that and get our calls in quick defensively and make sure we’re moving in the right place.”