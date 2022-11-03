Blazers seek outright 5A-East title Friday

JONESBORO — Friday night’s game at Batesville won’t impact Valley View’s position on the Class 5A state playoff bracket. Win or lose, the Blazers will be the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East conference.
Valley View could wrap up an outright league championship with a victory, though, and that’s what coach Sean Cockrell is emphasizing to his players this week.
“You’re trying to find motivation each week and obviously you want to win the game. We’re trying to stress that to the kids this week,” Cockrell said. “We know we’re the one seed and we know we’re getting a home playoff game. We keep trying to tell them we want the outright conference championship.
“We don’t want to share that with anybody. We control our own destiny and we want to win this football game, and hopefully they’ll have the focus when it comes down to it on Friday.”
The Blazers (8-1, 6-0 conference) could clinch their second outright 5A-East title in four seasons with a victory over the Pioneers (6-3, 4-2 conference). Friday’s kickoff in Batesville is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Valley View clinched the 5A-East’s No. 1 state playoff seed last week with a 34-7 victory over Nettleton. The Blazers opened a 20-0 lead in the first half and punched in two more scores in the third quarter of their eighth consecutive victory.
“We just came out and took care of business. Getting on them early really helped,” Cockrell said. “I think it kind of stunned them a little bit. They had one drive and scored on fourth down, but other than that, we settled in and had a really, really good game against an explosive offense. We came out early and got on them, then kind of stalled out for a few drives, but the first drive of the second half, we kind of put the exclamation point on it.
“I felt good after it was 27-7. We were excited because everybody expected a really close game and a lot of people had picked us to lose. We were excited for our kids that they came out and did what they were supposed to do. We had a great game plan and they executed it.”
Carson Turley accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, while finishing with 219 yards of total offense. Turley goes into the regular-season finale with 1,311 yards and 13 passing touchdowns, plus 741 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing this season.
Slade Caldwell is Valley View’s No. 2 rusher with 527 yards, while Matt McMullen has scored six rushing touchdowns. Mark Wilson and Jackson Harmon have combined for 51 receptions for 908 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jett Bradsher and Brian Huff led the Blazers defensively last week with nine tackles each, followed by Carson Winters with eight. De’Kwon Gallaway and Jay Morman had one interception each.
Winters and Huff are Valley View’s season leaders with 87 and 76 tackles, respectively. Morman has three of the Blazers’ nine interceptions.
Batesville, where Ryan Morrow is in his first year as head coach, missed an opportunity to clinch a state playoff berth with last week’s 35-21 loss to neighboring Southside. A victory Friday would put the Pioneers in the playoffs, but they could be left out with a loss.
“They still kind of have the tradition of what Coach (Dave) King did as far as their offense. You can see that. They’re going to come right at you, run downhill at you,” Cockrell said. “It’s going to be really important for us to be physical. It’s going to be tough at their place with the playoff implications for them on the line.”
While Batesville holds a 5-3 series lead, Valley View has had the upper hand recently. The Blazers have won three of their last four meetings with the Pioneers, including their 17-7 victory last year.