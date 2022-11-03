Blazers seek outright 5A-East title Friday

Valley View’s Brian Huff (right) and Jay Morman (13) combine to tackle Nettleton’s Ke’Andre Pope during last week’s game. The Blazers visit Batesville on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Friday night’s game at Batesville won’t impact Valley View’s position on the Class 5A state playoff bracket. Win or lose, the Blazers will be the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East conference.

Valley View could wrap up an outright league championship with a victory, though, and that’s what coach Sean Cockrell is emphasizing to his players this week.

