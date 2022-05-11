Blazers seek third straight state title

JONESBORO — Valley View looks ready for another state tournament run in boys’ soccer.
The Blazers are the two-time defending state champions in Class 4A with titles in 2019 and 2021. They enter this year’s tournament on a roll with 10 victories and a draw in their last 11 contests.
Valley View (16-2-2, 9-0-1 4A-North conference) owns non-conference victories over Siloam Springs and Pulaski Academy, among others. The Blazers’ only losses came against Fayetteville and Harding Academy, and they tied Harrison and Southside.
“I feel like the boys have been challenged in a lot of different games early on and even here lately,” said Valley View coach Ron Teat, who also leads a state power in girls’ soccer. “We’ve seen a lot of different formations and a lot of different tactics from people and their willingness to try to figure out how to put themselves in the best situation to beat us, and that has allowed us to also understand and find different ways to win games.
“You take all that, you put it all together and I think it’s prepared us pretty well for this upcoming state tournament run.”
Valley View is one of six boys’ soccer teams from The Sun circulation area that qualified for state tournaments in three classifications.
The Blazers, Brookland and Wynne will compete in the 4A tournament hosted by Pulaski Robinson. Jonesboro and Greene County Tech are in the field for the 5A state tournament at El Dorado, while Buffalo Island Central will play in the 3A state tournament at Harrison.
A trip to Benton for the state finals is this week’s objective for championship hopefuls. Valley View’s path begins this morning at 11 with a contest against Dardanelle, the No. 4 seed from the 4A-West, on Pulaski Academy’s field.
Nashville, which reached the state semifinals last season, and 4A-West winner Clarksville are also on Valley View’s side of the bracket. Teat said the road to the finals is always a gauntlet.
“We open with Dardanelle and any time you open with the four out of the West, you’re getting a quality opponent,” Teat said. “They could be a two or a one in a lot of other conferences. It will be a good challenge for us.”
Senior Jose Mendoza and sophomore Edgar Ruiz are Valley View’s top goal scorers with 15 and 14, respectively, followed by seniors Zac Rees and Logan Scott with nine each. Scott has 17 assists, with junior Brandon Southard adding 12 and Mendoza nine.
Teat said junior Gregory Vanderbilt is one of the team’s leaders along with Southard, who plays a center midfielder position.
“Gregory Vanderbilt, you’re not going to see him in the stat column a whole lot, but he’s a center back for us that I would put against defensive player in the state,” Teat said. “He’s a junior and he does really good things. He calms us down. Brandon Southard is another junior who does a lot of good things.”
Jonesboro (13-3, 13-1 conference) storms into the 5A tournament at El Dorado on a 12-game winning streak that resulted in the 5A-East conference championship. The Hurricane has shut out six consecutive opponents going into tonight’s game at 7 against tournament host El Dorado.
Hurricane head coach Kenton Weaver said everyone on his team is on the same page going into the tournament.
“I think we’re probably playing our best soccer right now. I feel like the team is really on one pulse together, they kind of know what they’re doing,” Weaver said. “Friday against GCT we struggled in the first half, but we made a few small adjustments and then just being able to adjust on the fly is what Coach (Jacob) Lamberson and I are both liking a lot right now.”
Senior midfielder Eder Leal leads the Hurricane with 37 goals and also has 11 assists. Weaver said Lamberson, Jonesboro’s assistant coach, put it well during the school’s awards banquet when he said Leal has his teammates’ respect because of his consistency.
“When you have your best player able to be consistently there, he’s doing all the right things and he’s allowing you to coach him, it makes your job as coaches a lot easier and it makes everybody else fall in line,” Weaver said. “If the best player is doing it, nobody else has an issue with doing the same thing.”
Weaver said Jonesboro has a deeper team than it did last season, when the Hurricane went 18-3 and reached the second round of the state tournament.
Junior Carlos Alvarado has made a difference at center back this year after moving from an attacking position. Junior goalkeeper Calvin Hargis, who moved in from Valley View, gives the Hurricane a physical presence in goal, Weaver said.
Junior midfielder Gabriel Mata has had an all-state type of season, Weaver said, and junior Clay Glomski offers versatility. Senior Brayan Rivera and freshman Jafet Cid have scored 12 and 11 goals, respectively.
Weaver pointed to 5A-West squads Russellville, Siloam Springs and Van Buren as favorites. Siloam Springs is a possible second-round opponent for Jonesboro, while defending state champion Van Buren is on the same side of the bracket.
The Hurricane opened the season with a 4-3 loss at Van Buren, an opponent Weaver scheduled to give his team an early glimpse of 5A-West physicality. “We wanted our guys to understand what that’s like,” he said.
Greene County Tech earned a berth in the 5A state tournament as the No. 4 qualifier from the 5A-East. The Eagles play South champion Lake Hamilton today at 3 p.m.
Brookland (12-5-2) opens the 4A state tournament against Harrison today at 3 p.m. in a game to be played at Pulaski Academy. The Bearcats, who are the 4A-North runner-up, reached the second round of last year’s tournament. Wynne, the No. 3 seed from the 4A-North, plays Farmington tonight at Pulaski Robinson.
BIC, the No. 3 seed from 3A-North, plays Decatur this morning at 11 in Harrison.