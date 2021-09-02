Blazers shift focus to new opponent

JONESBORO — Valley View began what head coach Sean Cockrell described as a crash course in Harding Academy football Wednesday afternoon.
The Blazers and Wildcats agreed to play tonight after Gosnell informed Valley View officials Wednesday that the Pirates would have to cancel their trip to Central Dealerships Stadium because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We traded films as soon as possible and we got to watch their film against Bald Knob. We know a little bit just from the film, but that’s about it,” Cockrell said Thursday. “It’s not somebody we ever play or anything like that. We’re not real familiar with them. Obviously we know about their success, but that’s about it.”
Harding Academy, which has won the last two Class 3A state championships, travels to Valley View this evening. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Cockrell put out word on social media Wednesday that the Blazers were looking for a game after Gosnell canceled. He said he spoke with Rogers about possibly playing Sept. 17, when Valley View has an open date, before Harding Academy coach Neil Evans called about playing tonight.
The Wildcats, who opened with a 42-8 rout of Bald Knob, already had an open date this week.
“It’s going to be tough for us defensively especially when all week we had prepped for Gosnell, which is in the flexbone and runs 95 percent of the time, to preparing for five wide receivers and throwing it almost every down,” Cockrell said. “It’s going to be a change, but I think it’s good that our kids are playing, first and foremost. That’s the biggest thing, for us to get another game in against a great opponent.”
Harding Academy has won 28 of its last 29 games, losing only to Briarcrest (Tenn.) Christian last season during that span. Last year the Wildcats finished 12-1 while averaging better than 45 points per game against in-state foes.
Cockrell said he would think the Class 5A Blazers have a depth advantage on paper, but he is impressed with how the Wildcats run their system. “They remind me of a version of Pulaski Academy, to be honest with you, with their execution and how they do things,” he said.
Harding Academy junior quarterback Kade Smith, who has committed to play baseball at Arkansas, was 13-of-16 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns against Bald Knob. He also ran for two touchdowns while picking up 51 yards on seven carries in a game the Wildcats led 42-0 at halftime.
“They execute as well as anybody that we play. They have tons of success and know who they are and what they want to do,” said Cockrell, whose team is scheduled to open with Harding Academy in each of the next two seasons. “They’re going to run a 4-2-5 on defense and really try to stop the run, make you throw it. Offensively they’re going to spread it all over the place. It’s going to be a tough game for us.”
Valley View opened the season with a 30-0 loss to Southaven, Miss. The Chargers, who compete in Mississippi’s Class 6A, held the Blazers to 71 total yards.
Cockrell was pleased with his team’s effort and physical play while facing a size disadvantage.
“We were outmanned, especially with our offensive line against their defensive line. We couldn’t get much going offensively, but they outweigh you by 70, 80 pounds and have guys who can run all over the place,” Cockrell said. “We were just kind of outmanned and outmatched, but I felt like we hung in there. Obviously we need to get some special teams things worked out, especially on punt, and we’ve really tried to do that this week.”
Southaven scored 10 points off special teams, blocking two punts for safeties and returning a punt for a touchdown.
Valley View’s starting defense gave up two touchdowns. Safety Jay Morman recovered two fumbles, intercepted a pass and made five tackles. End Mario Crawford had five tackles and two sacks. Linebacker Jaden Wells and safety Carson Winters had seven tackles each, while linebacker Cooper Lutz made six tackles.
“I felt like we had guys play really good at all levels,” Cockrell said. “We put our defense in a lot of bad situations and I thought they still played well.”
Sophomore quarterback Carson Turley was 7-of-11 passing for 42 yards. Turley was also the Blazers’ rushing leader with 36 yards on 15 carries.
“I think he played with some poise and tried to make some good throws and ran really well. He just didn’t have a whole lot of yards,” Cockrell said. “Even though he ran quite a bit, he just didn’t get out very many times and that’s going to happen when you play teams like that. I think it was a great experience for him. If you can play against those guys, you can play against anybody else we play.”