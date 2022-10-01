FORREST CITY — Valley View ran its winning streak to four games Friday night with a 49-0 rout of Forrest City in 5A-East conference football.

The Blazers (4-1, 2-0 conference) built a 35-0 halftime lead over the Mustangs (0-5, 0-2) as they tuned up for next week's home showdown with Wynne. Friday's shutout was Valley View's second of the season and was also the third game where the Blazers kept an opponent out of the end zone.