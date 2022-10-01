FORREST CITY — Valley View ran its winning streak to four games Friday night with a 49-0 rout of Forrest City in 5A-East conference football.
The Blazers (4-1, 2-0 conference) built a 35-0 halftime lead over the Mustangs (0-5, 0-2) as they tuned up for next week's home showdown with Wynne. Friday's shutout was Valley View's second of the season and was also the third game where the Blazers kept an opponent out of the end zone.
Carson Turley opened Valley View's scoring on a 65-yard run. Matt McMullen scored on a 4-yard run to give the Blazers a 13-0 lead going to the second quarter.
Slade Caldwell scored on a 1-yard run in the second period. Mark Wilson caught passes of 45 and 30 yards from Turley, the latter being a touchdown catch, and Lejavian Ervin also scored in the second quarter.
Drew Gartman connected with Andrew Jones on a 65-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Zane Guthrie also scored in the third quarter on a 5-yard run.