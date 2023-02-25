JONESBORO — An unlikely victory has extended Valley View's boys' basketball season.
JONESBORO — An unlikely victory has extended Valley View's boys' basketball season.
The Blazers stunned 5A-East conference champion Marion 51-45 Friday night to clinch a berth in the Class 5A state tournament at Pine Bluff.
Valley View (10-13, 7-7 conference) earned the 5A-East's fourth and final state tournament berth. A loss to the Patriots (23-7, 13-1 conference) would have ended the Blazers' season just short of the goal set by first-year coach Lane Campbell.
"I told the guys at the beginning of the year, and they probably thought I was crazy, all the way back in the summer when I took over, I told them, 'Our goal is to make the state tournament,'" Campbell said. "I said, 'Nobody probably thinks you have a chance in heck to do it, but our goal is to do that and once you make it to the state tournament, anything is possible.'"
The Blazers will take on 5A-West co-champion Harrison (20-9) on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Senior forward Jackson Harmon scored 19 points to lead Valley View. Harmon was 14-of-14 from the free throw line in the first half, 15-of-16 for the game.
Oliver Barr added eight points, followed by Carson Turley and Gavin Ellis with seven each. Turley sank seven free throws in the fourth quarter.
Lyndell Buckingham scored 24 points for Marion, which lost for only the second time in 19 games. The Patriots routed the Blazers 58-23 when the teams met last month.
"When we went to Marion, we only scored 23 points and got beat by 35. We played into their hands," Campbell said. "We didn't really handle the press well there. They wanted us to play fast, so we ended up playing fast and out of control at Marion. They shot it better at Marion, of course, but tonight, our guys executed the game plan well.
"Defensively we got back a heck of a lot better in transition than what we did at Marion to limit those transition points. It's a completely different team. The kids just wanted it. They wanted it so bad and I'm just so happy for them."
Valley View led 15-10 after the first quarter. Marion came back for a 26-22 halftime lead, only to see the Blazers take a 34-31 lead in the third quarter.
The Blazers won four of their last six conference games to reach the state tournament. They were 5-2 on the road in 5A-East play and 2-5 at home.
"We had a lot of tough losses this year. We lost to Batesville at home, gave them their only conference win of the year," Campbell said. "We kept battling and battling, and we were pretty much a road team this year, getting a bunch of road wins. Then we win our last two at home against two good ballclubs."
Marion (12-14, 9-5 conference) won the girls' game 51-41. The Lady Patriots led 18-16 at halftime and 35-27 after the third quarter.
Morghan Weaver scored a game-high 20 points for Valley View (8-17, 2-12 conference). Ny'asia Jackson scored 12 points for Marion.