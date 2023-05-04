JONESBORO — Valley View completed a perfect run through its 5A-East conference baseball schedule Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Searcy.

The Blazers (24-3, 14-0 conference) extended their winning streak to 19 games by winning the first game 11-1 in five innings and taking the second game 8-0. They close their home schedule this afternoon against Cooter, Mo., at 5 p.m.