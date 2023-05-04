JONESBORO — Valley View completed a perfect run through its 5A-East conference baseball schedule Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Searcy.
The Blazers (24-3, 14-0 conference) extended their winning streak to 19 games by winning the first game 11-1 in five innings and taking the second game 8-0. They close their home schedule this afternoon against Cooter, Mo., at 5 p.m.
An eight-run first inning set the tone for the first game. The Blazers added one run in each of the second, fourth and fifth innings to close out the contest by run rule.
Eli Crecelius limited Searcy to three hits in the first game. Crecelius struck out eight batters and allowed no walks.
Jayde Taylor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Noah Ragsdale was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Blazers. Keaton Mathis had a hit and drove in three runs, while Carter Saulsbury and Kayson Becker had one hit and two RBIs each.
Drew Gartman had one hit and one RBI, while Slade Caldwell had a hit, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Valley View scored two runs in the first inning of the second game, then broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning.
Gartman was 2-for-4 with three stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs scored in the second game. Caldwell had a hit, four stolen bases and two runs scored.
Lawson Ward and Becker had a hit and an RBI each. Tyler Hoskins also drove in a run.
Hoskins pitched the first four innings for the victory, striking out seven batters while allowing three walks and two hits. Caldwell pitched two scoreless innings, yielding one hit while striking out three and walking two. Ward worked a scoreless seventh.
Cabot 5, Jonesboro 4
JONESBORO – Cabot held off Jonesboro 5-4 Tuesday in 6A-Central conference baseball.
Jonesboro (11-14, 4-9 conference) has played seven games that were decided by one run in 6A-Central play, winning twice. The Hurricane had nine hits, drew six walks and had two batters hit by pitch Tuesday, but left 12 runners on base.
Will Thyer was 2-for-3 with two doubles for Jonesboro. Maddox Morrison was 2-for-5 with a double; Rylan Jones was 2-for-2 with an RBI; Meyer Maddox had an RBI; and Jordan Noell had a hit and an RBI.
Batesville 8-5, Nettleton 5-1
BATESVILLE – Batesville swept Nettleton in a 5A-East baseball doubleheader Tuesday, winning 8-5 and 5-1 to finish second in the league standings.
The Pioneers (20-9, 10-4 conference) needed a late rally to win the first game. Nettleton (7-15, 3-11 conference) held a 5-3 lead before Batesville scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Seth Bishop had a hit and an RBI for Nettleton, while Kaleb Tedder also drove in a run. Ford Raffo hit a triple and scored a run, while Ethan Duffel crossed the plate twice.
Nettleton starting pitcher Maddox Hampton worked 5 1/3 innings. Hampton gave up 10 hits and eight runs (three earned) while striking out two batters and walking none. Batesville’s Mark Brissey struck out 10 and walked five while giving up three hits and four runs (two earned).
Duffel had a hit and drove in Nettleton’s only run of the second game in the first inning. Hampton doubled and scored for Nettleton, which had six hits off Batesville’s Beau Baxter.
Raffo pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and five runs (three earned). He struck out four batters and walked two.
GCT 11-0, Marion 6-3
MARION – Greene County Tech and Marion split a 5A-East conference doubleheader Tuesday to finish in a third-place tie in the league standings.
GCT (19-6, 9-5 conference) won the first game 11-6. Marion (17-10, 9-5) bounced back for a 3-0 victory in the nightcap.