ASH FLAT — Valley View kept its record perfect Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Highland in 4A-conference high school baseball.
Grayson Becker struck out 15 batters while pitching a one-hitter in the first game as the Blazers prevailed 2-0. Valley View (7-0, 4-0 conference) took the second game 10-4.
Single runs in the third and fourth innings proved to be enough for Valley View in the first game with Becker limiting the Rebels to a single and a walk. Tyler Hoskins and Preston Watlington had a hit and an RBI each.
Slade Caldwell and Becker had two stolen bases each and both scored a run.
Caldwell was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in the second game. Jackson Stotts was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Lawson Ward drove in two runs; Hoskins doubled and drove in a run; Cooper Lutz had a hit and scored a run; Carter Saulsbury had a hit and a run scored; Watlington drove in a run; and Kayson Becker doubled and scored twice.
Starting pitcher Eli Crecelius struck out eight while giving up two hits and one walk in four innings. Caldwell worked 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit while striking out four.
Valley View hosts Harding Academy (5-2) this afternoon in a matchup of defending state champions. Game time is set for 4 p.m.
Brookland 12-20, Blytheville 0-0
BROOKLAND – Brookland routed Blytheville twice in 4A-3 conference baseball Tuesday, winning the first game 12-0 and the second 20-0.
Winning pitcher David Rubottom (1-1) allowed only two hits and a walk in the first game, striking out 11 batters.
Griffin Duvall was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for the Bearcats. Gavin Jordan was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Kolin Parker was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Mason Pankey was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Weston Speir doubled and drove in three runs.
Jake Reece (1-0) pitched three innings for the victory in the second game, yielding a hit and a walk while striking out six batters.
Dax Webb was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs; Jordan was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Speir added a double and four RBIs. Duvall, Reece, Ethan Hafer, Mason Campbell, Gavin Ashby and Ethan Vanhoozer all had RBIs.
GCT 6-12, Nettleton 0-0
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech swept Nettleton in a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 6-0 and the second 12-0.
The first game was scoreless into the fourth inning, when the Eagles scored three runs. GCT scored three more in the fifth to cap the scoring.
GCT’s Matthew Akins was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kooper Willis doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Eagles. Zayne Stricker and Blane Sullinger both doubled while finishing 2-for-3 and scoring two runs each.
Winning pitcher Camden Farmer struck out eight batters while holding GCT to two hits, singles by Landon Webb and Colby Miller. Raider starting pitcher Maddox Hampton struck out four batters while giving up seven hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings.
GCT (5-2, 2-0 conference) scored six runs in the second inning and three in the third in the second game. Karter Willis had a hit, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Eagles.
Drew Laubach and England drove in two runs each for GCT, while Hutson Guinn and Akins had one RBI each. Akins scored three runs, while Sullinger and Josh Dill scored two each.
Sullinger pitched all five innings, holding the Raiders (1-4, 0-2) to singles by Ethan Duffel and Hampton while striking out seven.