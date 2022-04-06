Blazers sweep Warriors in 4A-3 doubleheader

JONESBORO — Valley View pounded out 27 hits Tuesday to sweep Westside in a 4A-3 conference baseball doubleheader at the Blazers’ Jack Moore Complex.
Eli Crecelius pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Blazers took the first game 14-0. Valley View (15-2, 8-0 conference) finished the sweep with an 18-2 victory in the second game.
Crecelius struck out eight batters and walked only one in the first game. The Blazers gave him early offensive support with all 14 runs in the first three innings.
Tyler Hoskins was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three runs batted in and two runs scored during the first game. Slade Caldwell was also 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jackson Stotts was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs; Lawson Ward was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Carter Saulsbury doubled, drove in a run and scored twice; Preston Watlington drove in a run; and Carson Turley and Ryan Collins scored two runs each.
Cooper Lutz was 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored in the second game. Caldwell was 2-for-2 with a home run, his seventh of the season, and three RBIs. Carson Turley tripled and drove in three runs.
Watlington was 2-for-2 and scored three runs; Saulsbury was 2-for-3 and scored twice; Stotts had a hit and drove in two runs; Kannon Jones had a hit, an RBI and scored three runs; Collins had a hit and an RBI; and Gavin Tice and Tyler Martin drove in one run each.
Carson Tosh pitched three innings for the victory, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five and walking two. Keats Grantham pitched two innings, striking out five while giving up one run on two hits.
Marion 7-7, Nettleton 0-0MARION – Marion swept Nettleton in 5A-East conference baseball Tuesday, winning both games 7-0.
Chase Armstrong and Zachary McGinnis combined to pitch a no-hitter for Marion in the first game. Armstrong, who has signed with Arkansas State, struck out seven batters and walked two over five innings. McGinnis struck out three and walked one in the final two innings.
Jett Sutton homered and Gage Watson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Patriots, who broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning. Nettleton starter Maddox Hampton pitched four innings, yielding six runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three.
Benjamin Gerrard and Daxton Davis combined to strike out 10 batters in the second game for Marion (12-4, 5-1 conference). Armstrong was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs.
Kenwarren McShan had the lone hit for the Raiders (4-11, 0-6 conference). Nettleton starting pitcher Seth Bishop worked five innings, yielding five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out one and walking none.
Walnut Ridge 5-7, Harrisburg 2-3WALNUT RIDGE – Walnut Ridge swept Harrisburg in a 3A-3 conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 5-2 and the second 7-3.
The Bobcats scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally for the victory in the first game, taking advantage of an error to plate three runs. Kel Slusser also drove in a run in the sixth.
Slusser, Maddox Jean and Bo Kersey had hits for the Bobcats. Kersey pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out three. Mason Andrews earned the victory with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three batters.
Harrisburg’s Samuel Moore pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and two runs while striking out 10. Eastin Gray was 3-for-3 for the Hornets and Drake Masters added two hits.
The teams were tied in the second game before Walnut Ridge scored four runs in the fifth inning for a 6-2 lead.
Rex Tedder was 2-for-4 with with three RBIs to lead Walnut Ridge. Kersey was 2-for-3 and scored twice; Slusser was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Andrews drove in two runs; and Nolan Belcher drove in a run for the Bobcats (11-2, 8-1 conference).
Jean pitched five innings for the victory, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out five. Slusser recorded the last six outs for the save.
Harrisburg’s Brylan Honeycutt pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and six runs while striking out six and walking one. Trey Davis was 2-for-4 to lead the Hornets.
Bay 5, Rector 2BAY – Bay rallied to edge Rector 5-2 in 2A-3 conference baseball Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets (5-5, 3-3 conference) trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Bay scored a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 5-2.
Duck Fletcher went the distance on the mound for Bay, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out 11. Fletcher picked up his second win of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.79 through 31 1/3 innings of work.
Cleanup hitter Landon Therrell smashed a three-run double down the left field line to give the Yellowjackets the lead with two outs in the fifth inning.
The Cougars (11-3, 7-2 conference) were led by John Hendrix and Jackson Hill, who both had a pair of hits for Rector. Evan Holmes pitched five innings, allowing four runs (all earned) on eight hits.
Marmaduke 7, Riverside 6LAKE CITY – Marmaduke edged Riverside 7-6 Tuesday in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Easton Hatch and Trae Barnes both finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs each for Riverside. Brayeson Timms was 2-for-4, while Kaleb Tacker was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Barnes pitched two innings for Riverside, yielding four runs (two earned). Tacker pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out four.
Tuckerman 10, Newport 0TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman defeated Jackson County rival Newport 10-0 in high school baseball Monday.
Aaron Hurst threw a one-hit shutout while striking out 12 batters for the Bulldogs. Hurst also hit a three-run home run.
Timothy Ward drove in three runs, while Eli Tackett and Will Tubbs contributed multiple hits. Tuckerman (10-9, 2-3 conference) suffered a 9-5 loss to Sloan-Hendrix on Tuesday.