Blazers top Bearcats for 4A-3 baseball crown

JONESBORO — Valley View is leaving 4A-3 conference baseball as the league champion.
The Blazers, who return to Class 5A next year, completed a perfect run through the conference Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of runner-up Brookland.
Valley View sewed up the 4A-3 title by winning the first game 3-2 on Jackson Stotts’ two-out RBI single in the sixth inning. A four-run fourth inning helped the Blazers (23-5, 14-0 conference) complete Tuesday’s sweep with a 5-2 victory in the second game.
With the conference title in hand, coach Josh Allison’s Blazers will be the No. 1 seed from their league in next week’s East Region tournament at Brookland. Valley View, the defending state champion, will play the fourth-place team from 4A-5 (currently Stuttgart) in the first round May 5.
“The season is a grind and you have to figure out a way to show up every Tuesday and play well,” Allison said. “Brookland is a really good team, so to end with them it’s always been a battle. It’s always been close. I’m just proud of our guys for competing every Tuesday.”
Runs were hard to come by as both teams received solid pitching in both games.
Valley View’s Eli Crecelius (7-0) pitched a complete game in the opener, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out 10 batters. Slade Caldwell (6-0) worked six innings for the Blazers in the second game, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out 12.
“Those two guys, they compete on the mound. We have a lot of guys who compete, but those two guys have kind of risen to the top,” Allison said. “They throw multiple pitches for strikes.”
The Bearcats’ Jack Henry Pettit (5-3) pitched six innings in the first game, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking five. Weston Speir (4-1) and Jake Reece combined to limit Valley View to five runs on six hits while striking out eight in the second game.
Brookland (19-7, 11-3 conference) entered the doubleheader with an eight-game winning streak, but the Bearcats needed a sweep after dropping a conference game against Trumann last month. As the conference’s No. 2 seed, Brookland will get a tougher draw from 4A-5 in Pulaski Academy to open the regional tournament.
“The games could have gone either way, but we knew coming in here we had to sweep and there’s a natural emotional letdown when you don’t win game one and you have 20 minutes to prepare for game two,” Brookland coach Bill Taylor said. “It’s what it is and they beat us both games.”
Valley View pushed a run across in the third inning of the first game. The Blazers took a 2-0 lead in the fifth when Caldwell singled, stole second and scored when Brookland committed an error on Grayson Becker’s bunt.
Brookland evened the score in the top of the sixth. Cade Collins put the Bearcats on the scoreboard with a solo home run. Griffin Duvall doubled off the center field fence, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Mason Pankey’s infield single.
“I think Eli probably got a little tired, gave up a couple of hard hits. They did a good job of getting to him,” Allison said. “The bottom of the inning, we figured out a way to get a guy on first, got him to second and got a big back-breaker hit. Those are the things it takes at the end of the season to win and we were able to do that.”
Pettit retired the first two batters in the bottom of the sixth. Kayson Becker singled off the pitcher’s glove, took second base on a passed ball and scored when Stotts singled on a 2-2 pitch.
Crecelius retired the Bearcats in order in the seventh.
Valley View took a 1-0 lead in the second game when Cooper Lutz doubled and scored on Grayson Becker’s RBI single.
The Blazers scored four runs in the fourth after the Bearcats dropped a high infield pop-up to start the frame. One run scored on a fielder’s choice and Lutz hit an RBI single, with a second run scoring on the play due to an outfield error. Caldwell’s RBI single made the score 5-0.
“They’re a terrific team. They put a lot of pressure on you,” Taylor said of the Blazers. “It’s like somebody is full-court pressing you. Eventually you’re going to turn it over and we cracked at the wrong time (in the first game). The second game, the four-run inning was just a comedy of errors. We’d played fairly good defense to that point.”
Reece put Brookland on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the fifth. Dax Webb tripled in the sixth and scored on Collins’ RBI single to pull the Bearcats within 5-2.
Both teams will play non-conference games to tune up for the postseason. Brookland hosts Batesville today, while Valley View travels to Paragould on Friday.