PARAGOULD — While the games Valley View won earlier this month won’t put the Blazers in the state football playoffs, those experiences might prove valuable when the score is close in 5A-East conference play.
Valley View erased a 10-point halftime deficit and stopped a two-point conversion in the final minute to beat two-time defending 3A state champion Harding Academy 31-30. The Blazers scored a second-half defensive touchdown and held inside the 20-yard line near the end to beat Rivercrest, last year’s 4A state runner-up, 25-19.
“It was huge for us to win those games, especially being close games,” Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell said. “You always worry about a team and how they’re going to respond if they’re down. We were down in both games and to be able to come back and win those close games against really, really good opponents, I feel great about being 2-1 right now for sure.
“But conference play is a different animal and everybody is 0-0, so we have to change our mindset and get ready for that.”
Coming off an open date, the Blazers open their 5A-East schedule Friday night with their first road game of the season at Paragould (0-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Valley View has won every game against Paragould dating to their first meeting in 2010. When the Blazers moved into the 5A-East in 2014, the Paragould game became their league opener.
As Cockrell is quick to point out, the Blazers have struggled with the Rams on more than one occasion. Two years ago Valley View went 10-0 in the regular season and Paragould was winless, yet the Blazers led the Rams just 7-0 before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Last year’s meeting was competitive for a half before Valley View pulled away to win 52-13.
“I think the biggest thing that we understand as a coaching staff, but maybe our kids don’t understand, is Paragould plays us as good as anybody,” Cockrell said. “They play us extremely hard. They’re very physical. Coach (Michael) Sloas will have them ready. To me, it’s like any other game, like playing Rivercrest or Harding Academy or anybody else.”
Cockrell said the Blazers are still trying to find an identity offensively and won’t have senior receiver Grayson Becker on Friday because of a high ankle sprain. Becker leads Valley View with nine receptions for 147 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Turley is Valley View’s rushing leader with 178 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries. Turley, who missed part of the Rivercrest game after a helmet-to-helmet hit, is 21-of-30 passing for 306 yards.
“I think we’ve kind of relied on big plays. With Becker hurt, that gives us one less guy who can break one. I feel like we have to establish the run a little bit better,” Cockrell said. “Obviously Turley is the guy who can make that happen, but people will start crowding the box if we’re unable to throw it. We have to still be able to throw our intermediate and deep routes. I feel like we’re getting there. It’s just that we’re young up front and we’re young in the backfield.”
The Blazers are more experienced defensively.
Linebackers Cooper Lutz and Jaden Wells lead Valley View with 32 and 31 tackles, respectively. End Mario Crawford has five sacks and safety Jay Morman has two of the team’s six interceptions.
Sophomore Brian Huff returned an interception for the winning touchdown against Rivercrest. Crawford did not play in the first half because of a shoulder problem, but had seven tackles and a game-clinching sack in the second.
“I think we’ve got to get better in certain areas, but I feel really good front to back,” Cockrell said. “We continue to kind of give up the deep ball, which is something we have to be better at, but it’s kind of our fault because we want to make those guys get involved in the run game and be very physical.”
After canceling their opener against Rivercrest because of COVID-19 issues, the Rams opened the season with a 45-21 loss to Pocahontas. Trumann defeated Paragould 42-8 last week.
Paragould quarterback Ben Sloas threw touchdown passes to Jamison Davault, Carter Beliew and Braxton Tilley against Pocahontas. Dayton Sanders scored a rushing touchdown against Trumann.
Cockrell doesn’t want the Blazers to dwell on last year’s meeting with the Rams.
“What I try to tell them is we may have beaten Paragould last year, but this is a new year, this is a new team. We don’t have those same guys and they don’t have the same guys,” he said. “You can throw records out the window and all that stuff because they’re going to come to play and it’s at their place. I know they’ll be ready. That will be my message to our kids and hopefully we’ll respond.”