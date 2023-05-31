Blazers try new defense during spring drills

Quarterback Carson Turley sprints out of the pocket after being pressured by Peyton Thomason during Valley View’s spring game last Thursday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View used spring football to experiment with a new look defensively.

The Blazers lined up in a 4-3 look during their spring game last Thursday at Central Dealerships Stadium. Head coach Sean Cockrell said Valley View could always return to a 3-4 front, and will still utilize it at times, but decided to switch to a four-man line since the sophomore class includes a number of defensive linemen.

