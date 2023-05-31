Blazers try new defense during spring drills

JONESBORO — Valley View used spring football to experiment with a new look defensively.
The Blazers lined up in a 4-3 look during their spring game last Thursday at Central Dealerships Stadium. Head coach Sean Cockrell said Valley View could always return to a 3-4 front, and will still utilize it at times, but decided to switch to a four-man line since the sophomore class includes a number of defensive linemen.
“The guys who were coming in were all big kids,” Cockrell said after the spring game. “It’s usually something we don’t have, so we thought, ‘Well, we have some pluggers who can play those D-tackle, nose guard positions,’ so we’re trying to go to that.
“We have a lot more of those than we’ve ever had, so it’s like, ‘What do we have?’ We have less linebacker-type kids. Obviously we moved Brian (Huff) down to an end and we’re experimenting with that. He could always go back to linebacker, but those are things we think we can do in the spring and throughout the summer before we decide what we’re going to do.”
Huff, a linebacker rated by Rivals as a four-star prospect, is one of the key returnees from last year’s team that tied for the 5A-East conference title and went to the 5A state quarterfinals. The Blazers also return quarterback Carson Turley and running back Slade Caldwell, among others.
Cockrell said Valley View had around 72 players for spring practice and should have more than 80 once everyone on the roster is healthy.
“Obviously we’re putting in a new defense, so you’re going to see some struggles there as far as coverages and people going the wrong direction, but we’ll get that down,” Cockrell said. “I keep telling them that we’re separated right now, so you don’t have everybody together, your best players all in one spot. I’m pleased with them. We’re physical, we’re fast, we have a lot of explosive guys. I’m excited about it.”
Valley View held eight practices before its spring game, Cockrell said, waiting as long as possible so that players from the school’s state runner-up baseball team could participate in the second week.
Drew Gartman, the baseball team’s shortstop, spent some time at wide receiver after practicing as a quarterback last season.
“We really feel like he can help us there quite a bit. He made some great catches and some moves. He gives us another 6-2 guy who can go out there and do some stuff,” Cockrell said. “We’re really excited about that. He can always go back and play quarterback, but now that we have (incoming sophomores) Madden Tatum and Cooper Pruett, we can put those guys there as mainly backup guys who are just going to play quarterback.”
The Blazers are planning to attend a pad camp at Hoxie on Thursday before hosting a camp on June 8. Their 7-on-7 schedule includes Arkansas State’s tournament June 10 and a trip to Benton a few days later.
Arkansas State was among the schools to send coaches to watch the Blazers practice this spring. Mississippi State sent an assistant coach to the spring game, Cockrell said, and Arkansas, Missouri, Central Florida and others have also stopped by the campus.
“It’s been a busy spring,” Cockrell said. “Our kids are excited that they get to see these guys. They know they’re watching Brian, but it’s exciting for our program.”