SEARCY — Valley View overcame an early deficit Friday night against Harding Academy, only to fall back into another hole.
The Blazers erased a three-touchdown deficit to pull into a tie at 34 in the third quarter, but the Wildcats scored the next 21 points on the way to a 55-40 victory in the opener for both football teams.
Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score.
Valley View quarterback Carson Turley had a record-setting night while firing four touchdown passes and running for a score. Turley set a school record by completing 15-of-23 passes for 448 yards in three quarters. Andrew Jones, T.J. Starks and Zakhi Ervin all had more than 100 receiving yards.
The Wildcats hit the Blazers with a quick burst to lead 21-0 early in the second quarter. Wyatt Simmons scored Harding Academy’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run and Miller found Kyler Hoover on a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Harding Academy (1-0) drove 88 yards for its third touchdown, scoring on Miller’s 20-yard pass to Luv Patel on the first play of the second quarter.
Turley put Valley View (0-1) on the board with an 80-yard pass to Jones, only to see Harding Academy answer with a quick drive capped by Simmons’ 2-yard run.
Ervin caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Turley, but Miller threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Hoover and Harding Academy led 34-12 with 6:19 left in the half.
Turley’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Starks with 51 seconds remaining in the half helped the Blazers claw within 34-19 at the half.
Valley View drove 80 yards in 10 plays in the third quarter, pulling within 34-26 on Turley’s 10-yard run. The Blazers forced a punt and scored again on Turley’s 89-yard touchdown pass to Drew Gartman with 6:25 remaining in the quarter.
Zane Guthrie’s two-point conversion run tied the game at 34.
Harding Academy drove 62 yards to regain the lead on Isaac Baker’s 6-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the first on Miller’s 50-yard run.
Baker scored on a 71-yard run with 5:02 remaining. Valley View’s final points came on Gartman’s 1-yard sneak with 1:33 left in the game.
The Blazers host Poplar Bluff, Mo., next Friday in their home opener.