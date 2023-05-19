Blazers, Warriors set for marquee matchup

Valley View’s Slade Caldwell steals third base during his team’s semifinal victory over Maumelle in the Class 5A state baseball tournament at Marion. The Blazers play Little Rock Christian in the championship game Saturday night in Conway.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The last game of the Weekend of Champions has the look of a premier matchup.

Valley View and Little Rock Christian will tangle in the Class 5A state baseball final Saturday night at Bear Stadium in Conway. The teams have a combined 59-7 record this season, rolling through their respective conferences without a loss before advancing through the state tournament’s early rounds in Marion.

