Blazers, Warriors set for marquee matchup

JONESBORO — The last game of the Weekend of Champions has the look of a premier matchup.
Valley View and Little Rock Christian will tangle in the Class 5A state baseball final Saturday night at Bear Stadium in Conway. The teams have a combined 59-7 record this season, rolling through their respective conferences without a loss before advancing through the state tournament’s early rounds in Marion.
The Blazers and Warriors, both coached by Arkansas State baseball alumni, have already met once this season. Valley View scored three runs in the first three innings and held on for a 4-1 victory when Little Rock Christian traveled to Jonesboro on April 14.
“I know we ended up winning the game, but they had some hard-hit balls that we were able to make plays on and some of our hard-hit balls found some holes,” Valley View coach Josh Allison said. “I told our guys after the game that that’s just baseball sometimes.
“They played good enough to win that day, we played good enough to win, and we came out on top. They’re a really good team, they have really good players and they’re really well-coached. It’s a tall task for us, but I would also say it’s probably a tall task for them, too. It’s a really good matchup for the fan.”
Arkansas PBS will televise Saturday’s game, which starts at 7 p.m., and it will also be broadcast on KNEA (FM-95.3).
The regular-season victory over Little Rock Christian was part of a 20-game winning streak for 5A-East champion Valley View (29-4). After losing 3-1 at Rogers on May 5, the Blazers defeated 6A state finalist Bentonville 10-7 in the regular-season finale before ousting Mountain Home 13-3, Benton 1-0 and Maumelle 6-2 at the state tournament.
Little Rock Christian (30-3) has won 12 of 13 games since its trip to Valley View, the only loss a 9-1 setback against Little Rock Central. Coach Brandon Eller’s Warriors defeated Hot Springs Lakeside 3-2, Greene County Tech 2-0 and Texarkana 12-4 in the state tournament’s first three rounds.
Both teams survived close calls earlier in the state tournament. Valley View center fielder Slade Caldwell threw out a runner at the plate in the sixth before scoring the game’s only run in the bottom of the inning against Benton, while 5A-Central champion Little Rock Christian scored three runs in the seventh to escape Lakeside.
“To even get to this game, you have to get through stuff like that. You have to have some breaks and you have to be good,” Allison said. “I’m not sure it’s worked out like this the last two times we’ve been in it where the top two-ranked teams have been in it. It should be fun, it should be a really good baseball game.”
Both teams have multiple players who have made commitments to NCAA Division I programs.
Valley View has five Division I verbal commitments, including Caldwell (Ole Miss), Lawson Ward (Arkansas), Keaton Mathis (Arkansas), Eli Crecelius (Louisiana-Monroe) and Parker King (Memphis). Little Rock Christian’s Charlie Carter and Reece Tarini have signed with Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech, respectively, while Jackson Kircher has verbally committed to Oklahoma.
With the break since Sunday’s semifinals, both teams will have a full pitching staff available.
Valley View’s starting options include Crecelius (8-1, 1.89 earned run average), Tyler Hoskins (6-1, 1.14) and Caldwell (7-0, 2.29). Mathis (5-1, 1.69) earned the win in the first meeting between the teams and was the winning pitcher against Maumelle on Sunday.
Tarini (11-0) has been the Warriors’ ace.
“If anybody gets in trouble, there’s a full stable of arms available for both sides,” Allison said.
The Blazers have had to adjust their lineup recently because of a thumb injury suffered by senior outfielder Carter Saulsbury, a Henderson State signee who is batting .345 with 26 runs batted in. Freshman Owen Roach, who has a .346 average and 21 RBIs, has had six hits in the state tournament in a cleanup role.
Hoskins was the lone senior in the lineup Sunday. Valley View also started three juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen.
“They’ve just stepped up every game to whoever we’re playing. Our schedule was really hard and they just kept stepping up,” Allison said of his team. “Across the board, we had seniors step up all the way down to freshmen starting against Rogers and in the semifinals. Now, with Saulsbury’s injury, we have a freshman hitting in the four hole. It’s just been a bunch of guys stepping up to the challenge.”
Caldwell has a .518 average with six doubles, seven triples, five home runs (including a walk-off blast in the 10th against Lonoke) and 29 runs batted in. He also has 40 stolen bases in 43 attempts and has scored 53 runs as the second batter in the Blazers’ order.
“The thing about Slade is you can’t really walk him because he’s going to steal. His on-base percentage is 66 percent, so every two out of three he’s on base, and that’s just a tough thing for the other team,” Allison said. “He’s just dynamic. He’s such a good hitter, so you don’t really want to throw to him like Lonoke did, but you also don’t want to walk him because he’s going to cause havoc. You have to pay attention to him. Even if he doesn’t steal, he affects the pitches the next guy gets.”
Sophomore shortstop Drew Gartman, who bats at the top of the order, is 25-for-25 in stolen base attempts and has a .350 batting average. The leading run producer is Ward, who has 37 RBIs along with a .427 batting average. Outfielder Jayde Taylor gives the Blazers a presence lower in the order with his .306 average.
While Little Rock Christian is making its third appearance in the finals and first since 2013, Valley View is making its third consecutive appearance and seventh overall. The Blazers won the 4A crown in 2021 and were the runner-up last year.
“We’ve been practicing every day since January, just putting the work in every day, and being able to go three years in a row, starting when I was a freshman, it’s just awesome,” Crecelius said. “The experience we have going into these finals is just amazing.”