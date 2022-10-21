JONESBORO — Valley View has been stingy in 5A-East conference play, allowing just 27 points in four games. The Blazers have shut out two opponents and held another to one touchdown in league games.

Coach Sean Cockrell said Valley View’s defense faces a different challenge this evening, though, as Southside brings its Shotgun Wing-T offense to Central Dealerships Stadium.

