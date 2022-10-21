JONESBORO — Valley View has been stingy in 5A-East conference play, allowing just 27 points in four games. The Blazers have shut out two opponents and held another to one touchdown in league games.
Coach Sean Cockrell said Valley View’s defense faces a different challenge this evening, though, as Southside brings its Shotgun Wing-T offense to Central Dealerships Stadium.
“They run the ball primarily, but they’re really good staying on blocks. They kind of do some gimmick plays, trick plays here and there that can hurt you,” Cockrell said. “They’re just really good at what they do as far as running the football, guys pulling and blocking down, staying on blocks. Those are things that we really haven’t seen as far as their type of offense.
“It’s out of the shotgun, but it’s a wing-T offense. It’s going to take us probably a little bit to get used to the speed of it and make sure that we’re reading our keys.”
The Blazers (6-1, 4-0 conference) are looking for their seventh consecutive victory as they host the Southerners (4-3, 2-2 conference). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Valley View has given up only 63 points since a season-opening 51-35 loss to Class 4A state power Harding Academy. Nearly all of them came in two games, a 37-34 road victory over Rivercrest and a 21-20 overtime win over Wynne.
Brookland drove for a touchdown after receiving the opening kickoff last week, but Valley View shut out the Bearcats the rest of the night and also scored a defensive touchdown in a 42-7 victory.
“We gave up that first drive touchdown against Brookland and had to make some adjustments and had a goal-line stand also. I feel like we’re playing well,” Cockrell said. “We’re playing really well at the linebacker position. Our safeties need to come on and play a little better. We haven’t seen a lot of throwing in the last few weeks, and I don’t know if they’ll throw it a lot, but they’ll test us some in the passing game.”
Linebackers Carson Winters and Brian Huff lead Valley View’s defense. Winters, who had his first interception of the season last week, leads the Blazers with 69 tackles. Huff, who returned a fumble for a touchdown, has 60 tackles.
Valley View faces a ground-oriented offense that has helped Southside average 330.4 rushing yards per game. Seth Case is the Southerners’ top rusher with 838 yards and five touchdowns.
Cockrell said the key for the Blazers is to force the Southerners into long-yardage situations.
“They keep the ball, they take care of the football, and they’re going to take time off the clock and hope to be in it. They lose 13-12 to Nettleton and I think it was 27-14 going into the fourth quarter against Wynne,” Cockrell said. “They’re going to be tough to handle. We’re going to have to basically stay in it as long as we can in the first half and weather the storm, hopefully get a couple scores early, or it’s going to be a long game for us.”
The Blazers scored 28 points in the second quarter last week to pull away from the Bearcats. Valley View has scored 109 of its 242 points in the second quarter.
“I think if you look back, the second quarter is our biggest scoring quarter,” Cockrell said. “It seems like once we get it figured out and get in the rhythm of the game, it helps us tremendously on offense.”
Quarterback Carson Turley has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 616 yards and nine touchdowns.
Running back Slade Caldwell has 408 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Mark Wilson has 17 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns. Jackson Harmon has a team-high 22 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns.
While the Blazers have been battling the flu, Cockrell said they came out of the Brookland game in good shape otherwise.
“We had a lot of kids sick. We probably had five or six starters with the flu who played,” Cockrell said. “We’ve got two or three more this week who have it, but as far as injuries go, we’re good.”