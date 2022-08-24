Blazers, Wildcats tangle in opening game

JONESBORO — Friday night’s season opener at Central Dealerships Stadium will be entertaining if it’s anything like the game Valley View and Harding Academy played there last year.
The outcome was in doubt until the Blazers stopped a two-point conversion and recovered an onside kick in the final minute to seal a 31-30 victory. The loss ended Harding Academy’s 28-game winning streak against in-state foes.
“I think that was the best atmosphere we had all year, probably the best we played offensively all year,” Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell said. “We were down 24-14 at halftime and then to come back to win 31-30, it said a lot about that team. It was a big game.”
The Blazers and Wildcats start a home-and-home series with Friday’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
Harding Academy is moving up to Class 4A after winning the last three Class 3A state championships. The Wildcats have won 40 of their last 41 games against in-state opponents, the lone loss coming when they visited Valley View last year.
While depth might favor the Class 5A Blazers, Cockrell said the Wildcats execute their schemes well.
“They might not have the biggest and the fastest guys at every position, but they do exactly what they’re coached to do and they play extremely hard, and they win. They know how to win, they expect to win,” Cockrell said. “Mindset is huge these days among kids, so when they go out and play, it doesn’t matter who they play. They’re expecting to win.
“It’s a very, very tough game for us out of the gate. I’m glad we scrimmaged and got to teach off some of the things we didn’t do well.”
Valley View defeated Pocahontas 21-6 in a benefit game last week. The Blazers led 14-6 after both teams played their starters in the first half.
Cockrell was pleased to limit the Redskins to a touchdown, but he saw things to fix on both sides of the football.
“We didn’t tackle very well defensively. That’s the first time you’re seeing live tackling, because we don’t do live stuff in practice,” Cockrell said. “I think that will come. I felt like we got behind the chains on offense on three or four drives, and it kind of hurt us. Those are things that are fixable.
“For the most part I thought we executed our offense and defense pretty well. It’s just little things we have to work on, tackling, not getting behind the chains, not dropping balls or getting offside penalties, things like that.”
Junior quarterback Carson Turley threw two touchdown passes in the first half of the benefit game. Turley had one of his biggest games last season against Harding Academy, accounting for 324 yards of total offense and four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing).
For the season, Turley completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 941 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for 591 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Blazers on the ground.
“He’s throwing the ball so much better this year,” Cockrell said. “He’s a lot more confident in his throwing. It seems like he gets better each and every day.”
Harding Academy has a new quarterback in sophomore Owen Miller, who was 30-of-38 in six games after moving up to the high school team as a freshman.
Kade Smith, an all-state quarterback last year, is reportedly focusing on baseball as a senior after committing to sign with Arkansas in that sport.
“You’re trying to prepare for a guy that you don’t really know a lot about, but you know is going to be good,” Cockrell said. “It’s going to be tough on us.”
Harding Academy went 40-3 over the last three seasons, losing once to Valley View and twice to Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.). The Wildcats did not play a benefit game, leaving Cockrell to wonder about any changes they might have made this year.
“Obviously we can read on paper who they have back and who they lost from last year,” Cockrell said. “With the same coaching staff, you don’t see a whole lot of changes, but it’s kind of tough because I’m sure they came and saw us. We’re just going off last year’s game film and preparing from that.”