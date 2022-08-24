Blazers, Wildcats tangle in opening game

Valley View’s Jay Morman catches a touchdown pass as Pocahontas’ Cooper Sorg defends during last week’s benefit game.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Friday night’s season opener at Central Dealerships Stadium will be entertaining if it’s anything like the game Valley View and Harding Academy played there last year.

The outcome was in doubt until the Blazers stopped a two-point conversion and recovered an onside kick in the final minute to seal a 31-30 victory. The loss ended Harding Academy’s 28-game winning streak against in-state foes.

