Blazers win fourth straight state title

FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View won its fourth consecutive Class 4A state championship in boys’ golf Tuesday, prevailing by 15 strokes at Fayetteville Country Club.
The Blazers (38-1) have won five state titles in the past six seasons and seven since 2010. They shot 246 as a team Tuesday, led by Luke Morgan (78), Gavin Ellis (83) and Peyton Ellis (85).
“Four in a row never entered my mind when we started this thing. You’re just trying to do the best you can,” Valley View coach Chris Viala said. “It’s really a testament to the kids who have come through our program and to the type of families that they have to support them and to be able to play as well as they did over these last few years.
“It’s really been unbelievable, but this year in particular, our kids really gutted it out throughout the season.”
Brookland shot 261 as a team, edging out Shiloh Christian for second place in a team playoff. Cole Kirby fired a 75 to lead Brookland, finishing third individually to earn a trip to next week’s Overall state tournament. Jaxson Findley, Ryan Oxford and Harrison McMechen all finished at 93 for the Bearcats.
Gravette (265) finished fourth in the team standings, followed by Pulaski Academy (277), Clarksville (279), Pottsville (282), Camden Fairview (286), Stuttgart (292), Nashville (292), and Magnolia (324).
Viala said the Fayetteville Country Club course was challenging on Tuesday.
“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to today, but the golf course was really, really hard,” he said. “It’s kind of weird. Last year we shot 226 and we won by 10. This year we shot 246 and we won by 15. That will tell you how difficult the course played. Fayetteville Country Club is a fantastic golf course and it was a big-time grind today.”
Competing individually, Trumann’s Cobey Riddle and Luke Montgomery shot 76 and 84, respectively. Pocahontas’ Caleb Sullivan carded an 88, while Wynne’s Camden Henson and Garrett Peevey finished at 98 and 104, respectively.
Farmington’s Rhett South won the individual championship with a 70, followed by Cooper Williams at 72.