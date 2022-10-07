Blazers, Yellowjackets meet in key 5A-East game

JONESBORO — The third week of conference play has presented a hurdle for Valley View since the Blazers joined the 5A-East in 2014.
Perennial 5A-East power Wynne annually awaits Valley View at this point in the schedule. The Blazers defeated the Yellowjackets in 2019 on their way to a perfect regular season, but other meetings went to the Delta Swarm.
“They’re somebody that’s always been at the top of this conference, somebody that you’re always trying to knock off. We’ve only done it one time in the last eight years,” Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. “It’s a big game for our kids. They know it could have implications for playoff seeding, that type of stuff, but at the same time you go back to the old coachspeak that it’s your next one, it’s a big one, but it’s not going to make or break our season either way.
“We know they’re a really good football team, that you’re going to get the best they’ve got and it’s going to be tough. I think our kids understand it’s Wynne, it is somebody that’s always at the top of the conference. It’s big in that aspect.”
The Blazers and Yellowjackets bring identical records into tonight’s game at Central Dealerships Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Batesville, Valley View and Wynne are tied atop the 5A-East entering tonight’s games. The Blazers had little trouble in their first two conference games, defeating Paragould and Forrest City by a combined 91-0, while the Yellowjackets took care of Brookland and Southside Batesville by a combined 101-48.
Wynne prevailed 21-6 in a defensive battle when the teams met last season. Valley View managed only 124 total yards and failed to reach the end zone against the Yellowjackets, who sealed the victory late in the game when quarterback John Watson scored on fourth down from the 29-yard line.
“I thought we played unbelievably defensively last year and just couldn’t ever muster anything offensively,” Cockrell said. “I think we’re better offensively this year. I think we’ve got some more weapons. It might be a little different type of game, but we’re going to have to be really, really good defensively again.”
Watson and fullback Cobey Davis lead a Wynne offense that averages 40.2 points per game. While Magnolia defeated the Yellowjackets 21-7, they scored 194 points in their other games, including 72 against Fort Smith Southside and 59 against Brookland.
The Yellowjackets (4-1, 2-0 conference) average 316 rushing yards per game in their flexbone offense.
Davis leads the Yellowjackets in rushing with 702 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averages nearly seven yards per carry and has topped 100 yards in each of the last four games, including a 225-yard outing in Wynne’s 72-44 conquest of Fort Smith Southside.
The Yellowjackets have a big-play threat in freshman Avion Jones, who had 50 yards on six carries against Marion, 54 yards on three carries against Fort Smith Southside and 53 yards on three carries against Southside Batesville. Alonzo Holmes gained 143 yards on six carries against Fort Smith Southside and scored on a 44-yard run last week.
Cockrell said Wynne’s offensive success starts with Watson
“He reads the midline (option) and the veer really well. Then the fullback is the guy they want to carry the ball, Cobey Davis. He’s a downhill runner, a kid who can get a lot of yards after contact,” Cockrell said. “The thing that you go back to is, to me, every time they pitch it, it’s a big play. You’ve got those two slots who can go to the house at any time. That’s the big-play capability for those guys. Every time the quarterback pitches, it seems like it’s a touchdown or a long run.”
Valley View (4-1, 2-0 conference) scored 30-plus points in each of its last three games, led by quarterback Carson Turley.
Turley has completed 52.4 percent of his passes for 683 yards and seven touchdowns, with four interceptions. He is also the Blazers’ rushing leader with 444 yards and six touchdowns on 60 carries.
Six different Valley View players have scored a rushing touchdown. Slade Caldwell leads Blazer running backs with 234 yards on 51 carries, followed by Matt McMullen with 187 yards on 31 attempts.
Jackson Harmon leads the Blazers with 16 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Mark Wilson has 236 yards on seven receptions, five of which have resulted in touchdowns.
Carson Winters and Brian Huff lead the Blazers defensively with 41 and 39 tackles, respectively. Jay Morman has two interceptions.
Cockrell said the Blazers need to protect the football against the Yellowjackets.
“The thing that can frustrate you about them is they’re going to eat the clock a lot by what they do. At the same time, we need to have the ball and take care of it,” Cockrell said. “The one time we haven’t scored over 30 points is because we turned it over five times against Poplar Bluff.
“If we can take care of the football and do our part on our offense, we do have some big-play capability with some guys who can take it at any time to the house. It’s going to be a fun and exciting game for everybody to watch for sure.”