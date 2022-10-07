Blazers, Yellowjackets meet in key 5A-East game

Valley View’s Lejavian Ervin (8) and Carson Winters (5) reach for a fumble during the Blazers’ home victory over Paragould. The Blazers host Wynne this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The third week of conference play has presented a hurdle for Valley View since the Blazers joined the 5A-East in 2014.

Perennial 5A-East power Wynne annually awaits Valley View at this point in the schedule. The Blazers defeated the Yellowjackets in 2019 on their way to a perfect regular season, but other meetings went to the Delta Swarm.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com