Blowout loss extends A-State slide to 10 games

Arkansas State’s Omar El-Sheikh (back) and South Alabama’s Owen White battle for control of a rebound during Thursday’s game at First National Bank Arena.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Losses and injuries continue to mount at Arkansas State.

ASU suffered its 10th consecutive loss in men’s basketball Thursday night, an 82-62 setback against South Alabama at First National Bank Arena. Only seven scholarship players suited up for the Red Wolves, who never led and trailed by as many as 27 points.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 9-15, 1-10 SBC; CCU 10-13, 4-7 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: CCU, 6-4

Last meeting: CCU, 74-69, 2021-22

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com