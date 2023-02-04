Blowout loss extends A-State slide to 10 games

JONESBORO — Losses and injuries continue to mount at Arkansas State.
ASU suffered its 10th consecutive loss in men’s basketball Thursday night, an 82-62 setback against South Alabama at First National Bank Arena. Only seven scholarship players suited up for the Red Wolves, who never led and trailed by as many as 27 points.
“Not the outcome that we wanted obviously,” said ASU head coach Mike Balado, whose team hosts Coastal Carolina today at 2 p.m. “We’re in a situation now where we’re just trying to find a way to get a win with such short options from the bench. … The guys who played, I thought their effort was good.”
The Red Wolves (9-15, 1-10 Sun Belt) could do little to slow the Jaguars (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt).
Guard Isaiah Moore, the conference’s fourth-leading scorer, put up 23 points for the visitors. Kevin Samuel, South Alabama’s 7-foot center, scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Samuel was 10-of-11 from the field while helping the Jaguars score 46 points in the paint.
“He’s a very good player,” said ASU freshman forward Izaiyah Nelson, who scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first college double-double. “I felt like I could have done way better than I played, but he’s a great player.”
The Jaguars shot 56.6 percent from the field, including 64 percent (16-25) in the first half as they took a 44-30 lead. South Alabama was 5-of-8 from the 3-point line in the first half, 7-of-19 for the game.
“I feel like at the start of the game, we gave up too many open 3s,” ASU freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. said. “We had a lot of mishaps, let them get open 3s, and they made them. That kind of hurt us from the get go.”
Ford led the Red Wolves with 21 points and four assists on a night when junior point guard Caleb Fields, ASU’s leading scorer for the season, played just over 19 minutes.
Fields, who has played with a hand and wrist fracture since Dec. 22, was on the court a little over 19 minutes in the 98th start of his career. He played less than seven minutes in the second half and finished the night with two points.
“His hand is fractured and he’s been playing with it. He’s just trying to manage the pain,” Balado said. “As we say, he’s not a soft kid, so if he asks to come out, then it has to be painful. I can’t bring it upon myself as a human being to have him suffer through something like that.”
Ford was 7-of-13 from the field and had just one turnover in 35-plus minutes.
“It’s tough when you have your freshman point guard playing all 20 minutes in the second half and basically handling the ball every possession down, but I’m really proud of Terrance,” Balado said. “He’s such a tough kid, such a joy to coach. We just have to shoot the ball better.”
ASU shot 37.9 percent from the field. The Red Wolves were just 2-of-12 from the 3-point line against the Jaguars, who are holding their Sun Belt opponents to 26.9 shooting behind the arc.
While Caleb London played 19 minutes after missing 19 of the previous 20 games with an ankle injury, the Red Wolves were without senior Markise Davis (ankle) and sophomore Malcolm Farrington (Achilles’ strain) on Thursday. Balado said Farrington is out four weeks with his injury.
ASU is also without freshman forward Alaaeddine Boutayeb (hand injury) for four weeks. Sophomore guard Mak Manciel has missed the entire season, while sophomore guard Detrick Reeves and junior forward Antwon Jackson have also been ruled out with injuries.
“We just have to do with what we’ve got and there’s no excuses. We have to continue to play hard,” Balado said. “I will say the guys continued to fight. There was no give up, and that’s something I like for our team, and they’re going to continue to play the best they can to try to come out with a victory here.”
Coastal Carolina (10-13, 4-7 conference) suffered its fourth consecutive loss Thursday night, falling 83-70 at Louisiana-Monroe. The Chanticleers are in the top half of the league in scoring and rebounding but rank last in scoring defense, yielding 71.9 points per game.
ASU’s 10-game losing streak is its longest since the 2008-09 team lost its last 10 games. Balado said he’s trying to stay calm and stay positive.
“Yelling, screaming, cussing out, it’s not going to do any good. At this point these guys need nurturing, these guys need positivity, these guys need confidence,” Balado said. “Me yelling at them out of frustration is not going to help the situation and I’m not going to do that because they don’t deserve it, they really don’t. They’re trying their best, they really are.”