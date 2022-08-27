WEST MEMPHIS — West Memphis' Keyland Mills threw three touchdown passes and the Blue Devils held off Jonesboro in the final seconds for a 27-20 victory Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Mills' last touchdown pass, a 25-yard strike to Jarrell Shephard, gave West Memphis the game's final points in the fourth quarter. Jonesboro had an opportunity in the last minute after tackling the Blue Devils' punter at the West Memphis' 9-yard line, but the home team came up with an interception around the goal line to seal the victory.
Scoring went back and forth in the 65th meeting of the former conference rivals. West Memphis struck first in the opening quarter on Cylon Young's 2-yard run and Edgar Gudino's extra point.
Jonesboro had an immediate answer as Phillip Tillman returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and Will Barnett kicked a game-tying extra point. The Hurricane took the lead later in the quarter as quarterback Terrance Brown scored on a 33-yard run.
Mills' 61-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Merritt tied the game at 14 in the second quarter. The Blue Devils went up 21-14 in the third quarter on Mills' 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquaze Parker.
Brown threw a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, pulling the Hurricane within 21-20, but the extra point missed.
Jonesboro visits Lake Hamilton next Friday. The Wolves opened the season Friday with a 47-20 victory over area rival Hot Springs Lakeside.