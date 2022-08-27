WEST MEMPHIS — West Memphis' Keyland Mills threw three touchdown passes and the Blue Devils held off Jonesboro in the final seconds for a 27-20 victory Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Mills' last touchdown pass, a 25-yard strike to Jarrell Shephard, gave West Memphis the game's final points in the fourth quarter. Jonesboro had an opportunity in the last minute after tackling the Blue Devils' punter at the West Memphis' 9-yard line, but the home team came up with an interception around the goal line to seal the victory.