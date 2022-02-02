BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville wrapped up the 4A-3 conference regular-season title in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday with a 64-36 rout of Pocahontas.
Rashaud Marshall scored 18 of his 30 points in the first half to lead the Chickasaws (21-3, 12-0 conference). Travis Anderson added 13 points and Jeremiah Wells eight for Blytheville.
Blytheville led 16-8 after the first quarter, 31-18 at halftime and 55-30 after the third quarter.
Mason Baltz scored 19 points and Ely Baltz added eight for Pocahontas.
Valley View 56, Southside 53
SOUTHSIDE – Connor Tinsley scored the last of his 25 points on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime Tuesday that gave Valley View a 56-53 victory over Southside in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Blazers (9-10, 8-4 conference) inbounded the ball to Tinsley in their backcourt in the final seconds of overtime. He dribbled to the right wing before launching the game-winning shot.
Trey Mitchell added 13 points and Parker St. Pierre eight for Valley View. Jonathan Calhoun scored 18 points and Ayden Cuzzort added 11 for Southside.
Valley View led 16-11 after the first quarter and Southside came back to lead 28-26 at halftime. The teams were tied at 35 to end the third quarter and at 48 to end regulation.
Valley View (18-3, 12-0 conference) wrapped up the 4A-3 title in junior boys’ basketball with a 42-23 victory.
Brookland 39, Westside 35
BROOKLAND – Brookland edged Westside 39-35 Tuesday night to earn a regular-season sweep in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Westside (12-9, 4-7 conference) drilled three 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 16-9 lead, only to see Brookland (11-9, 7-4 conference) rally in the second quarter for a 22-21 halftime lead. The Bearcats pushed their lead to four points, 33-29, at the end of the third quarter.
Aidan Roberson scored 13 points and Masen Woodall added nine to pace Brookland. Spencer Honeycutt scored 11 points and Lukas Kaffka seven to lead Westside.
Brookland won the junior boys’ game 37-26 as Lane Webster scored 12 points, Toby Burns 11 and Hayden Elder 10. J.J. Slater scored a game-high 13 points for Westside.
Corning 60, Rivercrest 54
CORNING – Corning outscored Rivercrest 19-9 in the fourth quarter Tuesday to rally for a 60-54 victory in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jayce Couch scored 19 points to lead Corning, followed by Parker Davis with 14 and Luke Blanchard with nine as the Bobcats moved to 5-8 in conference play. Clay Burks scored 17 points for Rivercrest, with Braylon Diggs adding 13 and Carmelo Vasquez 10.
The teams were tied at 27 at halftime. Rivercrest (9-3 conference) led 45-41 after the third quarter.
Osceola 76, Hoxie 42
OSCEOLA – Six Osceola players scored between eight and 11 points Tuesday as the Seminoles cruised past Hoxie 76-42 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Cassie Bullard scored 11 points to lead Osceola (15-4, 9-2 conference). Keenan Jackson, Richard High, Jerry Long and Terrance Nimmers finished with nine points each, while Torian Bell added eight. Bell also led the Seminoles in rebounding with eight.
Osceola led 20-10 after the first quarter, 37-17 at halftime and 55-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Walnut Ridge 82, Piggott 42
WALNUT RIDGE – Kel Slusser scored 26 points Tuesday to lead Walnut Ridge to an 82-42 rout of Piggott in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jayden Hollister added 20 points and Ty Flippo finished with 13 in the fourth consecutive victory for the Bobcats (16-3, 10-2 conference).
Shaun-Hudson Seegraves led Piggott with 19 points.
Sloan-Hendrix 61, Melbourne 51
IMBODEN – Sloan-Hendrix outscored Melbourne 20-9 in the fourth quarter Tuesday to earn a 61-51 victory in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox scored nine points and Ethan Lee seven in the final period for the Greyhounds (21-5, 9-0 conference). Sloan-Hendrix trailed after each of the first three quarters as Melbourne led 16-9 after one, 33-27 at halftime and 42-41 after the third quarter.
Cox scored 24 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix. Cade Grisham had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Lee also finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Caden Griffin scored 24 points for Melbourne (15-8, 9-2).
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys’ game 34-33 on Karson Roark’s last-second layup. Roark finished with 12 points and Braxton Wall 10 for Sloan-Hendrix (20-1).
Tuckerman 62, WCC 44
TUCKERMAN – David Platt sank all seven free throws he attempted Tuesday to lead all scorers with 21 points in Tuckerman’s 62-44 victory over White County Central.
Carson Miller added 15 points and Amare Neal 11 for the Bulldogs (14-10, 8-4 2A-2 conference). Tuckerman led 19-7 after the first quarter, 34-17 at halftime and 46-29 after the third quarter.
DeKian Stevens led White County Central with 12 points.
EPC 60, Riverside 55
LEPANTO – Tyrus Reel scored 32 points Tuesday night to lead East Poinsett County to a 60-55 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Warriors led 26-16 at halftime and 40-32 at the end of the third quarter. Easton Hatch scored 15 points to lead Riverside (10-20, 4-9 conference), with Grayson Taylor adding 13 points and Harrison McAnally 12.
Riverside (25-1, 10-0) won the junior boys’ game 71-49. Thatcher Durham scored 28 points and Brayeson Timms added 19 for Riverside.
Ridgefield Christian 72, Armorel 43
JONESBORO – Ridgefield Christian rolled past Armorel 72-43 Tuesday in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Warriors (14-13, 9-3 conference) opened a 19-10 lead in the first quarter and extended their advantage to 35-22 at halftime. They scored 30 points in the third quarter, boosting their lead to 65-36.
Noah Stracener scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Ridgefield. Wil Archer sank three 3-pointers to add 19 points, while Michael Carl scored 10 points.
Skyler Van Dyke scored 14 points and Caleb Brown finished with 12 for Armorel.
Mammoth Spring 55, Hillcrest 27
LYNN – Four Mammoth Spring players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Bears cruised past Hillcrest 55-27 in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Nate Rogers scored 13 points to lead Mammoth Spring (16-12, 10-2 conference). Gavin Boddie, Blake Rogers and Andrew Jones added 10 points each.