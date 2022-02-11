BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville held off Southside 52-47 in senior boys’ basketball Thursday to finish a perfect run through the 4A-3 conference regular-season race.
Tyree Jackson and Shamar Marshall scored 14 points each as the Chickasaws (23-3, 14-0 conference) claimed their 17th consecutive victory. Blytheville led 23-16 at halftime.
Jacob Longo, Ayden Cuzzort and Curtis Sutton scored 11 points each for Southside.
Walnut Ridge 54, Rivercrest 49
WALNUT RIDGE – Ty Flippo scored 17 points to lead three Walnut Ridge players in double figures Thursday as the Bobcats slipped past Rivercrest 54-49 in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Kel Slusser added 13 points and Jayden Hollister 12 for Walnut Ridge (18-4, 11-3 conference). Carmelo Vasquez scored 21 points and Braylon Diggs chipped in with 18 for Rivercrest.
Corning 48, Harrisburg 27
HARRISBURG – Corning clinched the No. 2 seed in the 3A-3 senior girls’ district basketball tournament Thursday with a 48-27 victory over Harrisburg.
Kenlie Watson scored 22 points and Katie Hampton added eight for the Lady Bobcats (19-4, 13-3 conference). Corning led 20-8 after the first quarter, 30-11 at halftime and 43-20 after the third quarter.
Kinley Morris scored 11 points for Harrisburg.
Walnut Ridge 49, Rivercrest 37
WILSON – Taylor Forrester scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Wednesday to lead Walnut Ridge to a 49-37 victory over Rivercrest in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Forrester was 9-of-12 at the free-throw line. Kayleene Long hit three 3-pointers to add 11 points for the Lady Bobcats.
Zakiyah Brownlee scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Rivercrest. Lacaja Dority also had 11 rebounds.
MacArthur 29, GCT 28
PARAGOULD – MacArthur rallied to defeat Greene County Tech 29-28 Thursday night in the boys’ semifinals of the 5A-East conference junior high basketball tournament.
MacArthur (26-0) trailed 22-13 at halftime and 25-23 after the third quarter. The Cyclones took the lead on Tramon Butler’s basket in the final minute and forced a turnover on an offensive foul with 16 seconds to play.
Jon Blocker scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead MacArthur, which will play Marion in the championship game today at approximately 1 p.m. Jack Williams scored 10 points for GCT.
GCT and Mountain Home will play in the girls’ championship game at noon.
Piggott 37, Corning 34
OSCEOLA – Piggott defeated Corning 37-34 Thursday in the girls’ semifinals of the 3A-3 junior district tournament.
Libby Brantley scored 12 points for Piggott. Celene Pankey finished with 13 points for Corning (15-10).
2A-3 Jr. District
LAKE CITY – Tournament host Riverside will play Earle in both championship games of the 2A-3 junior district basketball tournament tonight.
Riverside (28-1) defeated East Poinsett County 68-46 in the boys’ semifinals Thursday, led by Cash Gillis with 28 points and Tucker Emery with 13. LaDamian Hillis scored 12 points for EPC.
Earle defeated Marmaduke 45-29 in the other boys’ semifinal as Taron Hurst scored 13 points.
Riverside (26-1) rolled past Marmaduke 45-10 in the girls’ semifinals Thursday. Ryley Eakins and Carly Jo Womack scored nine points each to lead Riverside.
Earle defeated Buffalo Island Central 43-32 in the other girls’ semifinal, led by Journey Jefferson with 25 points and Jada Maples with 18. Kendra Towell scored 18 points for BIC.
The girls’ championship game this evening is scheduled for 6, followed by the boys’ championship game at approximately 7:15.
Sloan-Hendrix 57, Cedar Ridge 28
NEWARK – Sloan-Hendrix routed Cedar Ridge 57-28 Thursday in the boys’ semifinals of the 2A-2 junior district tournament.
Karson Roark scored 25 points, Hudson Rorex 15 and Braxton Wall 10 for Sloan-Hendrix, which plays in the championship game today.