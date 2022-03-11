Blytheville, Magnolia tangle for 4A crown

HOT SPRINGS — Blytheville basketball is back on the big stage.
The Chickasaws have reached the state finals for the first time since 2006, when they won their fourth boys’ state championship. They face unbeaten Magnolia for the Class 4A title tonight at 7:45 in Hot Springs’ Bank OZK Arena.
Blytheville (28-6) won three games in the state tournament’s early rounds at Magnolia as the No. 4 seed from the East Region. The Chickasaws took down Watson Chapel, Farmington and Berryville to earn a place in the final opposite Magnolia (28-0).
Coach McKenzie Pierce said the Chickasaws have played with confidence in the state tournament to shrug off a postseason skid that included three losses in four games.
“Obviously we’re one game away from reaching our ultimate goal and I’m proud of our guys,” Pierce said. “We really played our regular season, for the most part, with about as little adversity as you could have, and then it all kind of hit at a bad time with the loss in the district tournament to Brookland. The ice storm didn’t help anything because we had to wait a little while to try to get our confidence back going.
“We got the win versus Stuttgart in the first round of regionals, but didn’t play great and basically got smacked by Mills. I was extremely proud of my guys for picking themselves off the canvas, so to speak, and playing confident. Preparation in practice was as good as it’s been all year. These guys came out and played loose, and they find themselves one game away from winning it all.”
The Chickasaws boast previous state titles in 2006, 1989, 1986 and 1979, with the 1989 club also winning the Overall tournament. Blytheville is the only school in The Sun circulation area to have won the Overall, which matched Arkansas’ state champions each year from 1972-92.
Up to their 4A-3 district final loss to Brookland, the Chickasaws hadn’t lost to a 4A team all season. After beating Stuttgart 66-59 in the East Region event to clinch a state tournament berth, Blytheville fell 57-41 to Little Rock Mills in the East semifinals and 67-56 in the third-place game.
Blytheville had one day to prepare for its state tournament opener against Watson Chapel. The Chickasaws defeated the Wildcats 50-39, then handed Farmington its second loss of the season, a 49-42 loss in the quarterfinals.
A 54-45 semifinal victory over Berryville punched Blytheville’s ticket for the state finals.
Rashaud Marshall, a 6-9 junior forward, scored 61 points in three games at Magnolia. Pierce said Marshall is averaging about 21 points and 12 rebounds per game despite facing swarming defenders all season.
“He’s shooting like 72 percent from the floor. It’s crazy,” Pierce said. “When he catches it, it’s going in or he’s going to the free throw line.”
Marshall prefers to play on the block, but Pierce said his skills are much more varied.
“The sky is the limit for him. He still doesn’t know how good he can be, because there is so much more to his game than what people see,” Pierce said. “He’s my best ball-handler and passer, and he’s probably our third or fourth-best shooter, but it’s hard to get him to do those things because he’s comfortable with just sitting down there on the block. It’s good for us, but the world hasn’t really even seen everything he can actually do.”
Pierce said his team’s seniors, point guard Tyree Thurman and guard Camron Jones, played like seniors in the early rounds of the tournament. Jones scored 14 points and Thurman nine in Blytheville’s victory over Farmington (31-2).
Pierce said Thurman, Jones, junior forward Tyree Jackson and junior guard Shamar Marshall all average around eight to nine points per game.
Led by Arkansas signee Derrian Ford, Magnolia isn’t unfamiliar to Blytheville. The Panthers defeated the Chickasaws in the 2019 and 2020 state quarterfinals.
Ford, a 6-4 guard, hit a game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left to send the Panthers past defending state champion Little Rock Mills 59-56 in the semifinals. He scored 56 points in two state tournament games after scoring 64 in three South Region tournament victories.
Pierce expects Ford to get his points.
“You could probably go ahead and write Derrian Ford down for 20, 25 points, but we can’t let those other guys go crazy where we’re sending three or four people at Ford and he’s still doing his thing, and the other guys are getting easy looks,” Pierce said. “We have to do a good, solid job of containing his drive and make him a jump shooter. The good news this year, as opposed to the last couple of times we’ve played them, is when he drives it to the rim, we’ve got a little something waiting on him there this time.”