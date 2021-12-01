JONESBORO — Blytheville and Melbourne will be the top seeds in the upper divisions of the 74th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament.
Seedings and brackets for the holiday tournament were determined during a meeting Wednesday morning at First National Bank Arena. Game dates and tipoff times will be announced at a later date.
The tournament is scheduled for Dec. 20, 22, 23, 27, 28 and 29 at First National Bank Arena.
Blytheville is the No. 1 seed in the 14-team boys’ Division II bracket. Second-seeded Brookland will also receive a first-round bye. Nettleton and Searcy are seeded third and fourth, respectively.
First-round matchups include eighth-seeded Walnut Ridge and Rivercrest; fourth-seeded Searcy and Tuckerman; fifth-seeded Valley View and Salem; seventh-seeded Newport and Buffalo Island Central; third-seeded Nettleton and Trumann; and sixth-seeded Westside and Hoxie.
Melbourne, Nettleton, Marmaduke and Salem are seeded first through fourth, respectively, in the 12-team girls’ Division II bracket. All four receive first-round byes.
First-round matchups in girls’ Division II include eighth-seeded Brookland and Riverside; fifth-seeded Greene County Tech and Highland; seventh-seeded Searcy and Hoxie; and sixth-seeded Tuckerman and Batesville.
Marked Tree is the top seed and Ridgefield Christian is second in the 11-team boys’ Division I bracket. Both teams have first-round byes along with third-seeded Riverside, fourth-seeded Marmaduke and fifth-seeded Crowley’s Ridge Academy.
First-round matchups in boys’ Division I include eighth-seeded East Poinsett County and Cedar Ridge; seventh-seeded White County Central and Harrisburg; and sixth-seeded Bay and Armorel.
Cedar Ridge and Manila are the top two seeds in the 16-team girls’ Division I bracket, which has no byes.
First-round pairings in girls’ Division I include top-seeded Cedar Ridge and Izard County; eighth-seeded Trumann and Newport; fourth-seeded Westside and East Poinsett County; fifth-seeded Cave City and Harrisburg; second-seeded Manila and Rivercrest; seventh-seeded Buffalo Island Central and Walnut Ridge; third-seeded White County Central and Marked Tree; and sixth-seeded Bay and Armorel.