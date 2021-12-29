JONESBORO — Top-seeded Blytheville advanced in a blowout while third-seeded Nettleton prevailed in a thriller to set up tonight's boys' Division II championship game in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament.
Blytheville allowed only 15 points in the second half Tuesday night while defeating fourth-seeded Searcy 77-43. Nettleton survived a fourth-quarter rally by second-seeded Brookland for a 70-68 victory in the first Division II semifinal.
The Chickasaws (11-3) and Raiders (12-2) meet at 9 p.m. in the last of four NEA finals today at First National Bank Arena.
Top-seeded Marked Tree and sixth-seeded Bay will play in the boys' Division I final today at 6 p.m. Marked Tree defeated Marmaduke 68-36 and Bay eliminated Harrisburg 60-45 in Tuesday night's semifinals.
Nettleton 70, Brookland 68
A 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter proved to be just enough for the Raiders.
Brandon Anderson scored 26 points for Nettleton, connecting four times from the 3-point line. J.T. Turner and Andre Davis added 12 points each, while DaVares Whitaker finished with 11 for the Raiders.
Turner scored all of his points in the second quarter as the Raiders outscored the Bearcats 22-13 for a 38-30 halftime lead. Nettleton extended its lead to 56-43 at the end of the third quarter.
Briar Allred scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter and David York added seven in the final period to lead Brookland's late rally. York scored 27 points to lead Brookland (6-6); Cole Kirby hit three 3s in scoring 12 points; and Tyler Parham finished with nine points.
Blytheville 77, Searcy 43
After being tested by Walnut Ridge in the quarterfinals, the Chickasaws left no doubt against Searcy in the semifinals.
Rashaud Marshall scored 17 points, Shamar Marshall 16 and Tyree Jackson 12 to lead Blytheville. The Chickasaws led 41-28 at halftime and 61-37 after the third quarter.
Marked Tree 68, Marmaduke 36
The Indians will carry a 12-game winning streak into the Division I championship game.
B.J. Marshall scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures for Marked Tree (12-1). Itavious Nesbitt added 13 points, while Donny Childs, Willie Marshall and Braylon Kennedy scored 10 each.
Marked Tree led 36-21 at halftime. The Indians scored 28 points in the third quarter as they built a 64-28 lead.
Jason Mathis led Marmaduke with 11 points.
Bay 60, Harrisburg 45
The Yellowjackets dominated the second and third quarters to eliminate the Hornets.
Justin Brannen produced 10 points in the second quarter as Bay outscored Harrisburg 11-3 for a 27-16 halftime lead. Evan Stotts led the charge in the third quarter, putting up nine points as the Yellowjackets extended their lead to 48-28.
Brannen scored 25 points, Stotts 18 and Tyler Fraley 11 for Bay. Grant Henry scored 16 points and Will Cronin 13 for Harrisburg.