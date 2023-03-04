Blytheville pulls away to reach 4A final

Blytheville's Rashaud Marshall (25) pulls a rebound away from Farmington's Josh Blakely as the Chickasaws' Makai Handy (2) watches during the first half of Saturday's Class 4A semifinal game in Blytheville. Marshall scored 19 points as the Chickasaws won 65-53.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville had all the answers in the final four minutes of Saturday afternoon's showdown with Farmington.

The Chickasaws outscored the Cardinals 11-0 down the stretch as the home crowd roared its approval in packed Chickasaw Arena. T.J. Jackson's dunk just before the buzzer added an exclamation point as Blytheville prevailed 65-53 in the Class 4A state tournament semifinals.

