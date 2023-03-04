Blytheville pulls away to reach 4A final

BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville had all the answers in the final four minutes of Saturday afternoon's showdown with Farmington.
The Chickasaws outscored the Cardinals 11-0 down the stretch as the home crowd roared its approval in packed Chickasaw Arena. T.J. Jackson's dunk just before the buzzer added an exclamation point as Blytheville prevailed 65-53 in the Class 4A state tournament semifinals.
Blytheville (34-1) advances to the state finals in Hot Springs for the second consecutive season. The Chickasaws play Little Rock Christian, a 66-49 winner over Dardanelle in a later semifinal game, for the 4A championship Thursday at 1:45 p.m.
Farmington (36-1) saw its bid for perfection end with another state tournament loss to Blytheville. The Cardinals are 64-3 over the last two seasons, with two of the losses to the Chickasaws.
"It was two really good basketball teams, one loss between the two teams since November," Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said. "I had a feeling that the crowd was going to be really amped up. I had a little bit of a feeling that we might come out a little over-amped and make us a little anxious, but we were able to hit a couple shots, get us going and weather the storm.
"Shout out to Farmington. Layne Taylor is a hell of a player. I sure hope I don't have to see him again next year in this position. We're probably two of the better teams in the state and this is back-to-back years we've had to go through each other to get to Hot Springs, so kudos to them, but I'm just proud of my guys."
Up to the fourth quarter, neither side led by more than six points in a matchup of two top-five teams in the latest Arkansas Sports Media overall poll.
Top-ranked Blytheville trailed much of the first half and went to the dressing room down 33-29 at halftime. The Chickasaws used a 6-0 surge to take a four-point lead late in the third quarter, only to see the fifth-ranked Cardinals' Jaxon Berry bank home a running 30-footer at the buzzer to pull his team within 50-49 going to the fourth quarter.
Jackson gave Blytheville the lead for good, 52-51, when he drove for a basket at the 6:30 mark. The game hung in the balance for a few more minutes, though, and Taylor pulled his team within 54-53 when he drilled a jumper with 5:03 to play.
Both teams missed opportunities before Blytheville's Shamar Marshall drained a wide-open 3-pointer with 3:18 to play, pushing the Chickasaws' lead to 57-53.
"He's been kind of our best shooter all year long and it seemed like they were really leaving him open. It was a big shot and I've seen him hit that shot from that spot several times in this gym," Pierce said. "In the timeout before that, I had been telling them, 'Let's drive it, drive it, drive it,' and it hit his hands and I was like, 'Yeah, you might as well as shoot that.' It looked good the whole way down."
Rashaud Marshall scored in the paint at the 1:48 mark and KeSean Washington drove for a basket with 1:04 to play. Washington added a couple free throws and Jackson dunked to set the final score.
"We kind of felt like we should have been up about 10 points in the fourth quarter," Pierce said. "We took some bad shots, didn't get the big fella (Rashaud Marshall) the ball enough, kind of had some loose ball fast-break stuff that we should have converted and had some turnovers, but the defensive intensity picked up quite a bit.
"I felt like we did a great job. We knew Layne was going to hit some shots early, but we just wanted to continue to stay in him, try to get in his legs and hope by the fourth quarter that he kind of wore down, and I think that's kind of what happened."
Taylor, a junior guard who scored his 2,000th career point earlier this season, scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half.
Rashaud Marshall scored 19 points, all in the last three quarters, to lead Blytheville. Washington added 16 points and Jeremiah Wells 15 for the Chickasaws, who have won 12 games in a row since losing to Memphis White Station on a neutral court in January.
Washington scored seven points in the first quarter and Blytheville closed the period on a 7-1 run to lead 13-11. Taylor bombed in back-to-back 3s while scoring 11 points in the second quarter, spurring the Cardinals to a 33-29 halftime lead.
Taylor's fourth and final 3 briefly gave Farmington a six-point lead, 40-34, at the 5:28 mark of the third quarter. Wells answered with a 3 and added another basket to quickly pull the Chickasaws within 40-39.
Jackson's corner 3 put Blytheville ahead 47-46 with 2:44 left in the third period, a lead the Chickasaws kept the rest of the quarter.
The state championship game will be a rematch of the East Region tournament final, a game the Chickasaws won 62-59.
Blytheville is seeking its first state championship since 2006. The Chickasaws suffered a 59-56 loss to Magnolia in last year's 4A state final.
"I've been there twice and lost, and it sucks," Pierce said of the state finals. "We dang sure plan on trying to figure out a way to get there and win it, whether it's by one or however many we can do it."