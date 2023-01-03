POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Rashaud Marshall scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Friday night to lead Blytheville to a 77-67 victory over Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood in the championship game of the Poplar Bluff Showdown.

Marshall was 11-of-13 from the field in the final to complete a three-day run in which he scored 76 points and grabbed 38 rebounds to lead the Chickasaws (16-0) to the tournament championship. He also blocked two shots in the championship game.