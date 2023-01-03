POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Rashaud Marshall scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Friday night to lead Blytheville to a 77-67 victory over Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood in the championship game of the Poplar Bluff Showdown.
Marshall was 11-of-13 from the field in the final to complete a three-day run in which he scored 76 points and grabbed 38 rebounds to lead the Chickasaws (16-0) to the tournament championship. He also blocked two shots in the championship game.
KeSean Washington was 11-of-13 from the free throw line in adding 21 points for Blytheville. T.J. Jackson also reached double figures with 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The teams were tied at 17 to end the first quarter before Blytheville took a 40-36 lead at halftime. The Chickasaws led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before holding a 59-49 lead to end the period.
Tylon Chatman scored 19 points to lead Haywood (13-3).
Sloan-Hendrix 79, Fordyce 52BERRYVILLE – Sloan-Hendrix routed Fordyce 79-52 Friday night to win the boys’ division of the Berryville Holiday Hoops basketball tournament.
Braden Cox scored 23 points to lead the Greyhounds (20-2). Ethan Lee scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Harper Rorex and Cade Grisham added 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Rorex sank a half-court shot to end the first quarter, giving Sloan-Hendrix a 24-8 lead after eight minutes. The Greyhounds led 43-23 at halftime and 58-33 after the third quarter.
Sheridan 64, Valley View 49
SHERIDAN – Sheridan defeated Valley View 64-49 in the girls’ third-place game of the Sheridan Invitational.
Morghan Weaver scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Valley View.