MAGNOLIA — Rashaud Marshall scored 18 points Sunday evening to lead Blytheville to a 49-42 victory over Farmington in the Class 4A boys' state basketball tournament quarterfinals.
Camron Jones added 14 points for the Chickasaws, followed by Tyree Thurman with nine points and Tyree Jackson with eight. Blytheville (27-6) led 16-14 at halftime and 25-24 after the third quarter.
The Chickasaws will battle Berryville in the semifinals Monday night at 7. Berryville (27-7) ousted Forrest City 63-49 in the quarterfinals Sunday.
Layne Taylor led Farmington (30-2) with 15 points. Sunday's loss snapped a 21-game winning streak for the Cardinals.
Class 2A
JUNCTION CITY — Marmaduke and Rector exited the Class 2A girls' state basketball tournament with quarterfinal losses Sunday.
Salem defeated Marmaduke (39-4) 69-36, while defending state champion Melbourne eliminated Rector (24-9) 63-30.
Class 1A
MORRILTON — Guy-Perkins rolled past Marked Tree 73-51 Sunday in the Class 1A boys' state tournament quarterfinals.
The loss was the first for the Indians (27-1) since their season opener against Trumann.