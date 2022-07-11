Blytheville's Marshall commits to Ole Miss

Rashaud Marshall’s first high- major basketball scholarship offer was the one he decided to accept.
Marshall, a 6-foot-9 forward who is entering his senior year at Blytheville, announced his verbal commitment to Ole Miss last week on social media. Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said Kermit Davis’ Rebels were the first power conference program to offer Marshall a scholarship when they did so last year at Thanksgiving.
“Coach Davis has done an unbelievable job recruiting him. He’s been to Blytheville himself six or seven times since then, has essentially been the lead recruiter on that deal,” Pierce said Monday. “Rashaud had 30 or 40 offers. Every school in the SEC other than Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida and Vanderbilt had offered him, and about half the Big 12 had offered him.
“Coach Davis was the only head coach who was basically the lead recruiter, the guy who was calling him every day and the guy coming to Blytheville. That was really big, just knowing that hey, the head coach really believes in me.”
Both 247Sports and Rivals rank Marshall among the top 100 recruits nationally in the 2023 class, each listing him as a four-star prospect. He earned all-state honors last season and was a second-team selection to the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team.
Pierce said Marshall made a trip to Missouri along with Ole Miss and was planning to visit Mississippi State before deciding to commit to the Rebels. He played in a couple of summer events with the Arkansas Hawks before deciding to go public with his college decision, which he can make official during the early signing period that begins Nov. 9.
“He silently committed to them about two or three weeks ago, he just didn’t put it out until last week,” Pierce said. “They strongly encouraged him to just to go ahead and shut down the AAU deal because they didn’t want anybody else seeing him or coming in with any (name, image and likeness deal), which I told them, ‘Y’all don’t have to worry about that.’ They’re super happy to get him and they’ve done an unbelievable job of recruiting him. I’m happy to see that relationships still matter in this world of NIL and all this stuff, that when you get in there and build relationships, it still pays off.”
Marshall averaged 20.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game last season in leading the Chickasaws to the Class 4A state championship game. Blytheville (28-7) fell just short against Derrian Ford-led Magnolia in the state final, falling 59-56 despite Marshall’s 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Pierce said Ole Miss remained Marshall’s favorite as the scholarship offers kept coming.
“His dad played community college basketball in Mississippi and his dad’s goal coming out of JUCO was he wanted to play at Ole Miss, and it didn’t happen,” Pierce said. “At one point in time his dad had told him he would love for him to play at Ole Miss, and then obviously his dad passed away. Then, boom, his first Power Five offer was Ole Miss.
“I’ve been telling people this almost since Christmas, even when Kansas offered. People were like, ‘That’s huge.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to tell you, he’s going to go to Ole Miss.’ He’d been down there a couple of times and with how much the head coach had been involved in his recruitment, it being two hours from home, his dad playing community college basketball in Mississippi, it seemed like a really good fit for him and that’s where his heart had been this whole time.”