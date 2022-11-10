BLYTHEVILLE — Rashaud Marshall officially became an Ole Miss Rebel on Wednesday.
Marshall, Blytheville’s 6-foot-9 senior center, submitted his letter of intent to Ole Miss on the first day of the early signing period. Listed as the state’s top 2023 prospect and No. 85 nationally by 247Sports, Marshall verbally committed to the Rebels over the summer and never wavered, Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said.
“He took an official visit to Ole Miss about a month ago and I jokingly told them, ‘Hey, there really isn’t anything y’all can do to mess this up,’” Pierce said. “They just did a great job from the jump recruiting him. They were his first Power Five offer and from then really until now, there hasn’t been more than two weeks that went by that somebody from Ole Miss whether it was Coach (Kermit) Davis, who has been here I’d say close to 10 times since last November, or one of the assistant coaches hasn’t been in here.
“He’s been down there a couple of times, once on an official visit. They stay in touch. I know for him it just felt like the right fit from the get-go and that hasn’t wavered.”
Marshall averaged 20.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots during his junior season, helping the Chickasaws reach the Class 4A state championship game.
As Pierce indicated, Marshall said Ole Miss coaches constantly stayed in touch with him.
“They called me every day, sending me texts that they were coming to my games,” Marshall said. “They always had people at my games and what made me like them most was they came all the way to California to see me play.”
Pierce said Mississippi State and Missouri were probably among Marshall’s final three choices, but both schools had new coaches and were somewhat behind Ole Miss in recruiting Marshall.
In comments posted on social media, Davis described Marshall as “an explosive, tough and physical player with a great motor.” Marshall shot 72 percent from the field as a junior and is expected to play facing the basket more as a senior.
“I think he’s starting to understand for his longterm development that obviously people know you’re a bull down low, you can rebound the basketball and you can score it down there, block shots, but when you get to the next level, you can stretch the floor,” Pierce said. “It’s going to make you more versatile, it’s going to allow you to get on the floor quicker and then obviously that could be a big difference one day in being an NBA draft pick or going overseas.”
Marshall, who scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Blytheville’s 59-56 loss to Magnolia in the state finals, is one of three returning starters for the Chickasaws.
T.J. Jackson, a 6-6 senior forward who was also Best Under The Sun last season, and Shamar Marshall, a 6-2 senior guard, also return to the lineup. KeSean Washington, a senior point guard who was all-state last season at Forrest City, has transferred to Blytheville, Pierce said.
“I want to make it back to state. I need a ring,” Marshall said. “That’s what I’ve been saying all summer.”