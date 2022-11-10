BLYTHEVILLE — Rashaud Marshall officially became an Ole Miss Rebel on Wednesday.

Marshall, Blytheville’s 6-foot-9 senior center, submitted his letter of intent to Ole Miss on the first day of the early signing period. Listed as the state’s top 2023 prospect and No. 85 nationally by 247Sports, Marshall verbally committed to the Rebels over the summer and never wavered, Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said.