JONESBORO — Walnut Ridge made seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter, the last two with 12 seconds remaining, to hold off Rivercrest 71-68 Tuesday afternoon in Division I boys’ basketball at the 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament.
Maddox Jean scored 28 points to lead the eighth-seeded Bobcats into the quarterfinals. Walnut Ridge will play top-seeded Bay on Dec. 27.
Hoxie edged Crowley’s Ridge Academy 58-53 in another Division I boys’ game played early Tuesday. Three girls’ games were played early Tuesday, with Buffalo Island Central defeating Harrisburg 67-45 in Division I; Riverside defeating Trumann 48-26 in Division II; and Tuckerman eliminating Hoxie 58-34 in Division II.
Four more games were played after press time late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The tournament is scheduled to resume Friday morning.
Jean scored 10 points and Davis Callahan hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Walnut Ridge open a 23-13 lead. Rivercrest cut into the Bobcats’ lead in each of the next two periods, rallying within 39-33 at halftime and 50-49 at the end of the third quarter.
Consecutive baskets by Kaden Martin and Jean gave Walnut Ridge a 66-63 lead in the final two minutes. After a Michael Rainer free throw, Jean made two foul shots and Sebastian Hoffman one to give Walnut Ridge a 69-64 lead inside the final minute.
Rivercrest’s Cavonta Washington scored with 32.1 seconds remaining and, after a Walnut Ridge turnover, hit a floating jumper to pull the Colts within 69-68 with 17 seconds remaining. Jean made two free throws, giving Walnut Ridge a three-point lead, and Rivercrest missed a couple of attempts at a game-tying 3.
Callahan added 16 points for Walnut Ridge, followed by Martin and Rex Tedder with 11 each. Tyshawn Love led Rivercrest with 18 points, followed by Jakavion Williams with 13 and Washington and Koby Turner with 12 each.
Hoxie 58, CRA 53
A fourth-quarter rally enabled the fourth-seeded Mustangs to advance in the Division I boys’ bracket.
Hoxie outscored CRA 20-10 in the fourth quarter to earn a place in the quarterfinals. The Mustangs will play fifth-seeded McCrory on Friday at 3 p.m.
CRA led 29-28 at halftime after outscoring Hoxie 18-12 in the second quarter. The Falcons carried a 43-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kyler Lenderman, Jake Jones and Kayden Glenn fueled Hoxie’s fourth-quarter comeback. Jones, who hit two 3s in the fourth quarter, and Lenderman scored seven points each in the final period, while Glenn added four.
Glenn led Hoxie with 19 points, followed by Lenderman with 18 and Jones with eight.
Cole Oxley scored 17 points and Lathan Brinkley added 14 for CRA.
Riverside 48, Trumann 26
Third-seeded Riverside limited Trumann to 16 points over the final three quarters. The Lady Rebels advance to play Brookland in the Division II quarterfinals Dec. 27.
Amber Courtney scored 16 points to lead Riverside (15-4), followed by Brooklyn Berry with nine. The Lady Rebels led 16-10 after the first quarter, 27-17 at halftime and 35-24 after the third quarter.
Chelsy Jones scored nine points and Sonia Barnes seven for Trumann.
BIC 67, Harrisburg 45
The Lady Mustangs, who are seeded fourth in the Division I bracket, dominated the middle quarters on their way to the quarterfinals. BIC will play Rivercrest on Friday at noon.
A 17-8 advantage in the second quarter helped BIC take a 28-19 halftime lead. The Lady Mustangs pushed their lead to 50-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Hallee Wells scored 20 points and Arabella Oliver added 16 for BIC.
Emma Massengill led Harrisburg with 13 points, followed by Elisabeth Green and Carly Casebier with 11 each.
Tuckerman 58, Hoxie 34
The fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs hit nine 3s as a team to advance to the Division II quarterfinals. Tuckerman will play Melbourne on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Kenzie Soden scored 14 points to lead Tuckerman (13-3). Katie Clark added 12 points on four 3s, while Ansley Dawson added 10 points.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the game on a 14-2 run, but two 3s helped Hoxie close within 14-8 to end the quarter. Tuckerman led 27-18 at halftime and 40-28 after three quarters.
Bailey Prater led Hoxie with 13 points.
NEA Tournament
Friday’s schedule
Marked Tree vs. Armorel, Division I girls, 9 a.m.
Marmaduke vs. Westside, Division II girls, 10:30 a.m.
Buffalo Island Central vs. Rivercrest, Division I girls, noon
Tuckerman vs. Melbourne, Division II girls, 1:30 p.m.
Hoxie vs. McCrory, Division I boys, 3 p.m.
Marked Tree-Marmaduke winner vs. Riverside-Newport winner, Division II boys, 4:30 p.m.
East Poinsett County vs. Piggott, Division I boys, 6 p.m.
Rector vs. Forrest City-Salem winner, Division II boys, 7:30 p.m.
Brookland vs. Westside, Division II boys, 9 p.m.