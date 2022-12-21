JONESBORO — Walnut Ridge made seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter, the last two with 12 seconds remaining, to hold off Rivercrest 71-68 Tuesday afternoon in Division I boys’ basketball at the 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament.

Maddox Jean scored 28 points to lead the eighth-seeded Bobcats into the quarterfinals. Walnut Ridge will play top-seeded Bay on Dec. 27.