Bobcats hold off Red Wolves

JONESBORO — A big game from Trinitee Jackson wasn't quite enough for Arkansas State on Saturday.
Jackson scored 18 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to help keep the Red Wolves close, but the Bobcats held on for a 75-69 victory in Sun Belt Conference women's basketball at First National Bank Arena.
Behind Jackson’s post presence, A-State (10-11, 3-5 SBC) out-rebounded the Bobcats (10-11, 5-4) 45-31. Jackson's 21 boards are tied the second-most by an A-State player in a single game, matching Shyla Tucker’s 21 rebounds versus Central Florida (Feb. 13, 1991).
Including Jackson, three Red Wolves scored in double figures as freshmen Lauryn Pendleton and Jade Upshaw registered 13 and 12, respectively.
ASU shot 35.7 percent (25-70) from the floor and went 13-of-16 at the free-throw line. Texas State shot 50.9 percent (29-57), while going 9-of-18 (50.0 percent) from the 3-point line. The Red Wolves forced 14 takeaways, while only coughing up 11 – just three in the first half.
Ja’Kayla Bowie led the Bobcats with 19 points and 11 boards, as five players scored 10 or more for Texas State. Da’Nasia Hood added 14, while Kennedy Taylor scored 13. Jaeda Reed and Sierra Dickson tallied 13 and 12, respectively.
The Red Wolves led by as many as seven points in the first quarter. The Bobcats managed to cut it to one on a Hood trey before an Upshaw 3-pointer once again made it a two-score margin.
Karolina Szydlowska drew a late foul with one second remaining, hitting her foul shots to give A-State a 29-24 lead after the first quarter.
Texas State outscored the Red Wolves 23-14 in the second quarter, as a four-point play by Taylor with 1:22 to go in the half made it a 9-point difference – the Bobcats’ largest lead of the day. ASU clawed back to within two scores when Kiayra Ellis knocked down a short jumper and Upshaw rattled home another trey.
ASU came back early in the third quarter with a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead on a 3-point bucket by Pendleton followed by inside scores by Morgan Wallace and Jackson. Texas State later moved back ahead by seven on a 3-pointer by Hood.
Another Jackson score with 2:39 to go was the final score by either team in the period, as Texas State took a 63-57 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jackson grabbed eight of her 15 second-half rebounds in the final 10 minutes. After Bowie put the Bobcats up five with 5 minutes to go, free throws by Jackson and Washington cut it back to one with 1:46 remaining. But that would be all ASU could manufacture, with the Bobcats extending their lead out to six in the final seconds to end the contest.
ASU hits the road for five of its last six contests. The Red Wolves visit Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.