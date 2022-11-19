CORNING — Corning’s Whitley Bolen reached 1,000 points for her high school career Thursday as the Lady Bobcats defeated Hillcrest 56-33 in senior girls’ basketball.
Bolen scored 17 points in Thursday’s game to lead Corning (6-0). Brooklyn Penn scored 12 points for Hillcrest.
Corning won the junior girls’ game 34-26.
Jonesboro 58, Melbourne 37
HIGHLAND – Jonesboro defeated Melbourne 58-37 Thursday in senior girls’ basketball at the Highland Classic.
Allannah Orsby scored 15 points, Bramyia Johnson 12 and Jazma Hooks 10 for the Lady Hurricane (2-2).
Valley View 60, BIC 50
MONETTE – Anna Winkfield scored 24 points Thursday to lead Valley View to a 60-50 victory over Buffalo Island Central in senior girls’ basketball.
Morghan Weaver added 16 points for the Lady Blazers (2-0). Arabella Oliver led BIC with 14 points, followed by Ashtyn Hawkins and Hallee Wells with nine each.
Westside 68, Bay 49
BAY – Westside pulled away in the second half Thursday to defeat Bay 68-49 in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Warriors led 25-22 at halftime and 44-34 after the third quarter. Lanie Welch scored 20 points to lead Westside, while Elizabeth Hufstedler added 17 and Megan Hedger 13.
Marlena Hipsher scored 16 points and Whitley Ashlock finished with 11 for Bay.
Manila 66, Blytheville 60
MANILA – Jenna LaRose, Madison Hitchcock and Chloe Helms combined for 58 points Thursday night as Manila edged Blytheville 66-60 in senior girls’ basketball.
LaRose scored 21 points, Hitchcock 20 and Helms 17 to lead the Lady Lions (3-0). Manila trailed 26-22 at halftime, but outscored Blytheville 24-17 in the third quarter to take a 46-43 lead into the final period.
Mikayla Guess was 18-of-23 at the free throw line in scoring 30 points for Blytheville. McKenzie Thomas added 26 points.
Tuckerman 62, Cedar Ridge 46
NEWARK – Katie Clark scored 17 points to lead four Tuckerman players with double-digit points Thursday in a 62-46 victory over Cedar Ridge.
Audrey Altom added 15 points, Kenzie Soden 12 and Ansley Dawson 10 for the Lady Bulldogs (9-1). Tuckerman pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Cedar Ridge 17-4 to take a 45-30 lead.
Madison Jackson and Maddi Rider scored 14 points, followed by Bree Horton with 10 for Cedar Ridge.
Tuckerman won the junior girls JV and seventh-grade games.
Riverside 52, England 43
ENGLAND – Ali Towles scored 20 points Thursday to lead Riverside to a 52-43 victory over England in senior girls’ basketball.
Brooklyn Berry added 10 points for the Lady Rebels (7-2). Riverside led 25-21 at halftime and 38-34 after the third quarter.
Riverside (10-0) won the junior girls’ game 51-20, led by Carly Jo Womack with 12 points.
and Ryley Eakins with 11.