Bombers top Hurricane with second-quarter surge

Jonesboro running back Markevious Pickett carries the football during the first quarter of Friday’s benefit game with Mountain Home at Cooksey-Johns Field.

JONESBORO — Tyler George spotted some good things and plenty to correct during Jonesboro’s preseason football tune-up Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.

Mountain Home outscored Jonesboro 24-14 during the benefit game’s first half, when both teams had varsity players on the field. The Bombers won 13-10 in the second half, which featured backups and junior varsity players.

