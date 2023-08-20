Bombers top Hurricane with second-quarter surge

JONESBORO — Tyler George spotted some good things and plenty to correct during Jonesboro’s preseason football tune-up Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Mountain Home outscored Jonesboro 24-14 during the benefit game’s first half, when both teams had varsity players on the field. The Bombers won 13-10 in the second half, which featured backups and junior varsity players.
“A lot of learning opportunities,” said George, the Hurricane’s first-year head coach. “I didn’t feel like we really matched the physicality on both sides of the ball. Too many mental errors; we didn’t execute very well.
“We did some good things, though. It’s going to be good to get it all on tape so we can go back and see what we need to correct and get ready for West Memphis next week.”
Jonesboro held a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, only to be outscored 17-0 in the second period.
After falling behind 7-0 on a Bomber touchdown drive, capped by Chris Hubbard’s 1-yard run, the Hurricane put together two scoring drives. Senior running back Markevious Pickett fueled the first scoring drive with tackle-breaking runs and scored on a 4-yard run with 6:04 left in the first quarter.
Jonesboro came up with a fourth-down stop at its 37 with 2:04 remaining in the period. With the Hurricane facing third-and-12, senior quarterback Terrance Brown slipped away from the pass rush to find classmate Chris Stacy, who turned a short pass into a 25-yard gain.
Pickett followed with a 20-yard run to set up a 15-yard touchdown run for sophomore Jordan Daniels, who slipped a tackler to reach the end zone with 57 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“We finally picked up some tempo and were able to move the ball,” George said. “We ran the ball extremely well and that’s what we want our identity to be.”
The second quarter belonged to Mountain Home, which moved into position for Kelso Haught’s 30-yard field goal with 10:11 remaining.
Stacy got Jonesboro moving again with a long run, but the Hurricane turned the ball over on downs at the Bombers’ 25. Mountain Home followed with a touchdown drive capped by Cade Yates’ 17-yard touchdown pass to Carter Adkins for a 17-14 lead with 4:57 to go in the half.
Anthony Milbourne’s interception set up another Yates touchdown pass, an 8-yard pass to Jett Hannaford with 3:58 remaining in the half.
“They did some things, they caught us in certain coverages right there and ran some good concepts to put us in a bind,” George said of Mountain Home’s passing success. “We don’t want to show too much because it is a scrimmage game, but those are things that are easily correctable.”
Jonesboro’s second-half points came on Will Barnett’s 33-yard field goal and C.J. Williams’ 5-yard touchdown run. Barnett also kicked both extra points in the first half.
Pickett led Jonesboro in rushing with 72 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Stacy added 41 yards on two carries; Daniels had 30 yards and a touchdown on six attempts; and Damecas Gibson gained 25 yards on six rushes.
Brown was 7-of-18 passing for 77 yards, while Asa Myers was 7-of-15 for 91 yards.
The Hurricane will play the first of seven home games this season as longtime rival West Memphis visits Cooksey-Johns Field next Friday. Mountain Home makes another trip to Craighead County as the Bombers open the season at Nettleton next Friday.