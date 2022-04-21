Bowen steps down from A-State post

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University is looking for a new leader in its athletic department for the second time in just over a year.
Citing health concerns, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen has stepped down effective immediately, the university announced Thursday morning. Bowen was hired in March 2021 as the replacement for Terry Mohajir, who left ASU to serve in the same capacity at Central Florida.
“This morning I met with our coaches and senior administrators to let them know that due to health issues that require my immediate attention, I needed to step away from my role as VC for Intercollegiate Athletics,” Bowen said in ASU’s announcement Thursday. “This decision wasn’t easy, but one that is in the best interests for me personally and my family. I love A-State, the people here and the Jonesboro community. I still intend to call Jonesboro home. My family and I are grateful to be a part of this wonderful community.”
Amy Holt, ASU’s Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator, will serve as acting vice chancellor for the athletic department, ASU chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced.
ASU System President Chuck Welch said he wouldn’t classify Bowen’s decision as a surprise.
“He had been talking to us and expressed that this was something he needed to consider doing,” Welch said in a telephone interview Thursday. “We certainly wanted to respect his wishes and what’s best for him and his family. He didn’t catch us off guard. We wish him all the best.”
ASU is also preparing for the departure of Damphousse, whose resignation takes effect June 30. Damphousse, who announced his resignation March 31, will become Texas State University’s president.
Welch said he will take the primary lead in the search for a vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics, developing initial contacts and having initial conversations.
“I don’t anticipate having a formal committee or anything of that nature,” Welch said in a telephone interview Thursday. “I will certainly rely on the feedback and advice of a number of individuals who are connected with the university and individuals who have a strong knowledge base of the national scene as it relates to intercollegiate athletics.”
Bowen came to ASU with experience as an athletic director at San Jose State and Memphis, where he served from 2012-19. He received a five-year contract from ASU with an annual salary of $375,000 from all sources.
“Tom Bowen arrived on campus in March of 2021, and quickly helped us navigate through the changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics – in particular, issues related to name, image and likeness, the transfer portal, and conference realignment,” Damphousse said in ASU’s announcement. “I learned a lot from Tom, and will always be grateful to him for the time and energy he put into our athletics program. I wish him the best and thank him for his service to Arkansas State University.”
ASU went through two head coaching changes during Bowen’s tenure. Women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel resigned in December, saying it was in his and his family’s best interest that he “step aside and allow the athletics administration to get their coach in place.”
Associate head coach Destinee Rogers replaced Daniel on an interim basis for the remainder of the season and was named head coach in March, receiving a three-year contract.
Volleyball coach Santiago Restrepo resigned in January, a move Bowen described as unexpected. Former ASU assistant coach Brian Gerwig, who spent the last three seasons on staff at Houston, was named head coach in March.
Bowen also announced a two-year contract extension last month for men’s basketball coach Mike Balado, whose five-year contract was set to expire at the end of March.
ASU announced a new three-year contract for Jim Patchell, director of track and field and cross country, last July. Patchell has been named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year 15 times.
Welch said ASU was in a different period when Bowen was hired 13 months ago.
“We were looking for someone who could help navigate us through the conference realignment that we anticipated was coming, which obviously has come about,” Welch said. “We were looking for someone who could help us navigate the introduction of NIL and some of the related issues that are going on there. Then we were looking for someone who could really help us rethink our internal operations and structuring.
“Conference realignment has completed for at least this round – you never say it’s over with permanently – but you look at it from that standpoint. You look at we’ve been able to navigate NIL, although that’s a moving target as well. Then we have reassessed and redefined a number of internal processes, brought on the first full-time athletic CFO. I’m pleased where we are on that and now we look at what are our needs today and where we want to progress from here.”
While saying he hates to set arbitrary deadlines, Welch is hopeful the search for a vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics can be concluded by June 1.
Earlier this week, ASU announced the official start of the search for the next chancellor of the Jonesboro campus.
“I’m going to have to really pay attention to my texts to make sure I’m differentiating between whether they’re interested in the athletics position or the chancellor’s position, because I’m getting a ton of interest in both already,” Welch said. “I think the timeline will work out pretty well. We can be more nimble and work more quickly as it relates to athletics. The chancellor’s search, which we announced earlier this week, it’s actually just in an application acceptance period right now. We won’t begin the formal review of applications and narrowing that list down until late May.
“That said, obviously this is a time when I’m having a number of conversations with prospective chancellor’s candidates. I would be hopeful we could have the athletics search wrapped up before we really got in too deep into the formal interviewing stage of the chancellor’s search. It’s just a matter over the course of the next month, six weeks, I’ll be spending an incredible amount of time on the telephone for both searches.”