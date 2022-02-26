Boys' basketball: JHS finishes 14-0 in league play, Nettleton wins finale

MARION — Jonesboro answered Marion's challenge Friday night to complete 5A-East play with a perfect conference record in senior boys' basketball.
The Hurricane erased a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the Patriots 37-30 in the regular-season finale. Senior guards Quion Williams and Jesse Washington supplied much of the offense as Jonesboro outscored Marion 31-15 in the second half.
Defending state champion Jonesboro (24-3, 14-0 conference) will play Hot Springs in Wednesday's first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Sheridan. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
Marion (22-7, 11-3 conference) outscored Jonesboro 12-4 in the first quarter. The score was stagnant through most of the second quarter as the Patriots took a 15-6 lead to the locker room at halftime.
Jonesboro wiped out its deficit in the third quarter, pulling into a tie at 23, and the Hurricane outscored the Patriots 14-7 in the final period to complete its 15th consecutive victory.
Williams was 6-of-8 from the field and 7-of-9 at the free throw line to lead Jonesboro with 19 points. Washington added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Kavon Pointer and Williams added five rebounds each to help Jonesboro out-rebound Marion 27-24. The Hurricane shot only 28.2% from the field to the Patriots' 34.4 but forced 14 turnovers while coughing up only eight.
Ryan Forrest scored 14 points and Donnie Cheers added 11 for Marion, which will play Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round Wednesday.
Nettleton 74, Searcy 62
SEARCY — Nettleton closed the season on a high note Saturday with a victory that impacted the state tournament picture in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
The Raiders romped to a 74-62 victory over Searcy, denying the Lions a berth in the state tournament. Greene County Tech, which finished 7-7 in 5A-East play to 6-8 for both Nettleton and Searcy, advances as the conference's No. 4 seed.
Senior guard DaVares Whitaker scored 31 points to lead Nettleton (18-11). Whitaker poured in 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Raiders outscored the Lions 27-25 in the final period.
Brandon Anderson added 19 points, Jordan Pigram 10 and Andre Davis nine for the Raiders. Nettleton started to take control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Searcy for a 32-23 halftime lead.
Isaiah Carlos scored 13 points and Isaac Gardner 10 for Searcy (15-13).
4A East Region
HIGHLAND — Brookland's postseason run ended Saturday with a 62-41 loss to Pulaski Robinson in the Class 4A East Region boys' basketball tournament.
The Bearcats entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from 4A-3 after winning the district tournament on their home court. They were within 24-22 of Robinson at halftime before being outscored 21-4 in the third quarter as the Senators took a 45-26 lead.
Defending state champion Little Rock Mills ousted Pocahontas 73-46 in the late boys' game Saturday. The Comets led 44-18 at halftime.
3A Region 2
ROSE BUD — Osceola and Rivercrest earned state tournaments Saturday evening with first-round victories in the Class 3A Region 2 boys' tournament.
Osceola, the No. 1 seed from 3A-3, routed Newport 77-49 for its 13th consecutive victory. The Seminoles led 33-18 at halftime.
Rivercrest, the No. 4 seed from 3A-3, upset Riverview 61-57 in overtime. The Colts led 19-17 at halftime and the game was tied at 52 to end regulation.
2A North Region
CARLISLE — Buffalo Island Central clinched a Class 2A state tournament appearance in boys' basketball with Saturday's 67-54 victory over Carlisle in the first round of the North Region tournament.
The 2A-3 champion Mustangs (29-5) pulled away for their 13th consecutive victory after leading 29-26 at halftime.
Bay battled 2A-6 champion Marianna Lee for three quarters before the Trojans earned a 57-38 victory. Marianna led only 36-30 after the third quarter.
1A Region 2
LYNN — Marked Tree hammered Concord 82-31 Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A Region 2 boys' basketball tournament.
The 1A-3 champion Indians (24-1) led 26-5 after the first quarter and 43-16 at halftime.
West Side Greers Ferry defeated Maynard 57-37 in another boys' game Saturday.