Boys basketball roundup

Greene County Tech’s Landon Stuart (35), Jonah Lane (1) and Cole Puckett (12) defend during the Eagles’ 56-37 victory over Greenbrier on Tuesday night in Paragould.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

HARRISBURG — Brayden Nunnally scored 35 points Tuesday to lead Manila to a 63-49 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.

The Lions (10-0, 2-0 conference) pulled away from a 22-22 halftime tie. Manila led 43-33 after the third quarter.