Boys basketball roundup

HARRISBURG — Brayden Nunnally scored 35 points Tuesday to lead Manila to a 63-49 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Lions (10-0, 2-0 conference) pulled away from a 22-22 halftime tie. Manila led 43-33 after the third quarter.
Jaron Burrow added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Manila. Michael Deckelman scored 18 points for Harrisburg (7-3, 0-2).
Manila (8-1, 2-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 47-30.
GCT 56, Greenbrier 37
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech improved to 12-0 in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday with a 56-37 victory over Greenbrier.
The Eagles opened a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and led 29-17 at halftime.
Piggott 66, Delta C-7 36
SENATH, Mo. – Joe Carpenter scored 18 points and Shawn-Hudson Seegraves recorded a triple-double Tuesday as Piggott defeated Delta C-7, Mo., 66-36 in senior boys’ basketball at the Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament.
Seegraves’ stat line included 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. William Lucas added 12 points and Ashton Lemmons 10 for the Mohawks (2-5).
Carlos Wallace scored 15 points for Delta C-7.
Piggott led 19-12 after the first quarter, 35-23 at halftime and 53-31 after three quarters.
Rector 68, Marmaduke 58
MARMADUKE – Rector earned its second consecutive 2A-3 conference road victory Tuesday, defeating Marmaduke 68-58 in senior boys’ basketball.
Kameron Jones scored 29 points to lead the Cougars (9-0, 4-0 conference). Cooper Rabjohn added 15 points.
Chandler Harrelson and Blake Gipson scored 18 points each for Marmaduke (9-6, 1-3).
Corning 50, Maynard 33
MAYNARD – Corning pulled away in the second half Tuesday to defeat Maynard 50-33 in senior boys’ basketball.
Maynard led 12-11 after the first quarter and Corning held a 20-19 edge at halftime. The Bobcats extended their lead to 34-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Jayce Couch, Clayton Vanpool and Eli Mason scored nine points each for Corning (6-3). John Cline, Drey Beasley and Alex James scored nine points each for Maynard.
Sloan-Hendrix 76, Quitman 41
QUITMAN – Harper Rorex hit eight 3-pointers Tuesday while scoring 30 points as Sloan-Hendrix routed Quitman 76-41 in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Greyhounds (14-2, 5-0 conference) led 24-7 after the first quarter. Sloan-Hendrix extended its lead to 43-21 at halftime and 68-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Braden Cox added 12 points for Sloan-Hendrix.
Bay 81, EPC 49LEPANTO – Justin Brannen scored 24 points Tuesday to lead Bay to an 81-49 victory over East Poinsett County in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Landon Therrell added 19 points for the Yellowjackets (11-7, 2-2 conference), while Seth Spencer chipped in with 15 points. Tyrus Reel scored 14 points and Dennis Gaines added 10 for EPC.
EPC won the junior boys’ game 57-41.
Batesville 46, Pocahontas 43
POCAHONTAS – Batesville held off Pocahontas for a 46-43 victory in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
The Pioneers led 13-9 after the first quarter and 23-16 at halftime. Pocahontas cut its deficit to 37-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Marked Tree 71, Clarendon 51
CLARENDON – Jonah Walker scored 20 points Tuesday, leading Marked Tree to a 71-51 victory over Clarendon in senior boys’ basketball.
Donny Childs and LaDarrius Brown added 13 points each for the Indians (8-1).
CRA 59, Ridgefield Christian 50
JONESBORO – Sam Marshall sank seven 3-point attempts Tuesday in scoring 29 points as Crowley’s Ridge Academy defeated Ridgefield Christian 59-50 in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Lathan Brinkley added 11 points for the Falcons, who led 28-27 at halftime and 44-42 after the third quarter. Michael Carl scored 25 points and Evan Ellenburg added 16 for the Warriors.
Ridgefield Christian opened a 13-5 lead in the first quarter and went on to win the junior boys’ game 47-45. Reece Napier scored 14 points for CRA.
and Doss Clayton added 11 for CRA.