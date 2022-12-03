BLYTHEVILLE — Manila erased a six-point deficit in the final 15 seconds of regulation, a rally capped by Brayden Nunnally’s game-tying half-court shot, and went on to defeat El Dorado 72-66 in overtime Thursday in senior boys’ basketball at the Chickasaw Classic.

The Lions (4-0) trailed 59-53 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Nunnally sank two free throws. Rex Farmer forced a turnover, knocking the ball off an El Dorado player’s leg, and Nunnally scored on the inbound play to bring Manila within 59-57.