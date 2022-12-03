BLYTHEVILLE — Manila erased a six-point deficit in the final 15 seconds of regulation, a rally capped by Brayden Nunnally’s game-tying half-court shot, and went on to defeat El Dorado 72-66 in overtime Thursday in senior boys’ basketball at the Chickasaw Classic.
The Lions (4-0) trailed 59-53 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Nunnally sank two free throws. Rex Farmer forced a turnover, knocking the ball off an El Dorado player’s leg, and Nunnally scored on the inbound play to bring Manila within 59-57.
The Wildcats made the second of two free throws with three seconds to play, but Nunnally scored from half court to tie the game at 60. The Lions outscored El Dorado 12-6 in overtime.
Nunnally led Manila with 29 points, followed by Jaron Burrow with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Manila led 15-11 after the first quarter and 25-22 at halftime. El Dorado held a 38-37 lead after the third quarter.
Laronte McHenry, who has signed with Harding, scored 26 points to lead El Dorado.
Classic host Blytheville upended a Class 6A opponent. Shamar Marshall scored 23 points to lead the Chickasaws to a 59-48 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Rashaud Marshall added 18 points for the Chickasaws (7-0). Blytheville trailed 29-27 at halftime but took a 41-38 lead in the third quarter and outscored Har-Ber 18-10 in the fourth.
Jaxon Conley scored 23 points for Har-Ber (3-1).
Paragould also earned a victory Thursday night in the Chickasaw Classic, defeating Monticello 63-51. Gavin Hall scored 21 points, Caleb Jiles 18 and Jesse Beliew 13 to lead the Rams (1-4).
Hall scored 12 points in the first half, helping Paragould build a 33-25 lead, and added nine in the fourth quarter as the Rams outscored the Billies 18-11 to close the game.
WBU Tournament
WALNUT RIDGE – Cash Gillis’ 3-pointer in the final seconds Thursday lifted Riverside to a 45-42 victory over Corning in the boys’ quarterfinals of the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament.
The third-seeded Rebels (8-3) outscored the Bobcats 18-7 in the fourth quarter to earn a semifinal meeting Friday with second-seeded Tuckerman, which ousted Marmaduke 65-44 on Thursday.
Harrison McAnally scored 15 points and Cash Gillis 13 to lead Riverside. The Rebels led 13-10 after the first quarter, then trailed 25-20 at halftime and 35-27 after the third quarter.
Jayce Couch scored 16 points for Corning (3-2).
Tuckerman had two double-figure scorers in its victory over Marmaduke. Amare Neal led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Eli Tackett had 15.
Chandler Harrelson finished with 15 points to lead Marmaduke.
Bay 77, Gosnell 63
BAY – Evan Stotts scored 26 points Thursday night to lead Bay to a 77-63 victory over Gosnell in senior boys’ basketball.
Justin Brannen added 20 points and Kaden Hartley chipped in with 15 for the Yellowjackets (7-5). Rylan Jenkins scored 26 points and Charles Kennemore added 14 for Gosnell (2-1).
Gosnell won the junior high game 48-44.
CRA 69, KIPP Blytheville 19
BLYTHEVILLE – Crowley’s Ridge Academy rolled past KIPP Blytheville 69-19 Thursday in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Falcons led 25-2 after the first quarter, 43-10 at halftime and 59-12 after the third quarter. Talon McMillon scored 17 points to lead CRA, Sam Marshall added 14 and Cole Oxley finished with 13.
CRA won the junior boys’ game 54-7, led by Doss Clayton with 15 points and TJ Spillman and Cayden Prather with 12 each.