Boys' basketball roundup

Nettleton’s Jordan Pigram shoots over Marion’s Mikell Lewis (13) during the first half of Tuesday’s game at Raider Gym. Marion won 60-48.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Donnie Cheers scored 31 points Tuesday night to lead Marion to a 60-48 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference boys’ basketball.

Cheers scored eight points in the first quarter as Marion (13-5, 2-0 conference) took a quick 13-4 lead. The Raiders closed within 25-21 at halftime, only to see Cheers score 11 more points in the third to help the Patriots push their lead back to 38-30.