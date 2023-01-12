Boys' basketball roundup

JONESBORO — Donnie Cheers scored 31 points Tuesday night to lead Marion to a 60-48 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference boys’ basketball.
Cheers scored eight points in the first quarter as Marion (13-5, 2-0 conference) took a quick 13-4 lead. The Raiders closed within 25-21 at halftime, only to see Cheers score 11 more points in the third to help the Patriots push their lead back to 38-30.
Nettleton pulled within 50-45 early in the fourth quarter as Jordan Pigram hit a 3-pointer and scored in the paint, but Marion scored the next eight points to pull away again.
“Obviously you’re not going to beat a team of Marion’s caliber scoring four points in the first quarter. Even that, we cut it to four at halftime,” Nettleton coach Bubba Deaton said. “I thought the key to the game was the first two or three minutes of the third quarter where we turned the ball over and it goes from four points back to 11 or 12. I think we cut it to five in the fourth quarter with some momentum. We kept battling.”
Lyndell Buckingham added 10 points for Marion, which is ranked ninth overall and second in Class 5A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Cheers, who has signed to play football at Southeast Missouri State, scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots hold off the Raiders.
“We knew he was a good player, but we hadn’t really seen that on film. We’ll see them again,” said Deaton, whose team visits West Memphis on Friday. “This is not the game that’s going to keep us from our goal of going to the state tournament.”
Taylor Smith sank four 3-pointers to lead Nettleton (12-5, 1-1) with 22 points. Pigram added 15 for the Raiders, who are tied for fifth in the Class 5A rankings this week.
Deaton said Curtez Smith, a starting guard on the basketball team and also a football standout for the Raiders, has moved to Texas.
“We wish him the best. We kind of knew that might be coming,” Deaton said. “Obviously in a game like this you miss him. He could have guarded (Cheers), but we’ll play with the ones we have and go from there.”
Paragould 57, Valley View 49
JONESBORO – Jesse Beliew scored 20 points Tuesday night as Paragould rallied to defeat Valley View 57-49 in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
Caleb Jiles and Gavin Hall added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Rams (7-10, 1-1 conference). Down 13-7 after the first quarter, Paragould outscored Valley View 23-9 in the second to take a 30-27 halftime lead.
Paragould led 42-37 after the third quarter.
Carson Turley and Gavin Ellis scored 13 points each to lead the Blazers (4-7, 1-1 conference), followed by Jackson Harmon with eight.
GCT 69, Batesville 47
BATESVILLE – Greene County Tech rolled past Batesville 69-47 in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
The Eagles (17-2, 1-1 conference) opened a 20-8 lead in the first quarter, then led 31-19 at halftime and 56-30 after the third quarter.
Manila 92, Gosnell 42
MANILA – Brayden Nunnally scored 27 points and Jaron Burrow added 22 Tuesday as Manila roared past Gosnell 92-42 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Luke Kirk added 16 points and Rex Farmer 10 for the Lions (15-3, 4-0 conference). Manila led 27-9 after the first quarter, 54-22 at halftime and 83-34 after the third quarter.
Elijah Donnerson and Taderian Partee scored nine points each for Gosnell.
Gosnell won the junior boys’ game 51-48, led by Marcus Anderson with 23 points and Chase Perkins with 15. Carson Baltimore scored 13 points and Isaac Moore added 10 for Manila.
Corning 69, Rivercrest 57
WILSON – Jayce Couch scored 24 points and Clayton Vanpool added 20 points to lead Corning to a 69-57 victory over Rivercrest in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
The Bobcats (8-7, 3-4 conference) trailed 29-26 at halftime before outscoring the Colts 22-15 in the third quarter for a 48-44 lead.
Tyshawn Love scored 20 points to lead Rivercrest, followed by Michael Rainer with 13, Jakavion Williams with 10 and Cavonta Washington with 10.
Rivercrest won the junior boys’ game 67-19.
Osceola 89, Piggott 50
PIGGOTT – Osceola hit 15 3-pointers as a team during Tuesday’s 89-50 victory over Piggott in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Richard High and Tony McNeal scored 20 points each to lead the Seminoles (6-3, 4-1 conference). Terrance Nimmers added 12 points and Skyler Young 10 for Osceola, which led 58-26 at halftime and 77-44 after the third quarter.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 14 points to lead Piggott (5-10, 0-5 conference). Ashton Lemmons added 11 points and Joe Carpenter 10 for the Mohawks.
Osceola won the junior boys’ game 57-16.
Riverside 63, Earle 30
LAKE CITY – Four players scored in double figures for Riverside as the Rebels routed Earle 63-30 in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Grayson Taylor scored 17 points to lead the Rebels (17-6, 4-3 conference). Brayeson Timms and Thatcher Durham added 14 points each, followed by Cash Gillis with 11.
Joseph McVay scored nine points for Earle.
Riverside led 14-5 after the first quarter, 37-19 at halftime and 56-26 after the third quarter.
Earle won the junior boys’ game 53-40. Tucker Emery scored 12 points for Riverside (19-4, 5-2).
BIC 63, Cross County 53
CHERRY VALLEY – Jax Whitley scored 16 points as Buffalo Island Central defeated Cross County 63-53 Tuesday night in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Dawson Stewart added 14 points and Jack Edwards 11 for the Mustangs (12-5, 5-1 conference).
Kaiden Taylor scored 19 points and Jayln Robinson added 17 for Cross County.
BIC won the junior boys’ game 40-37. Leo Contreras scored 15 points and Rylan Hawkins 14 to lead BIC. Cross County’s Andrew Knowlton scored 13 points and Andrew Doyle followed with 10.
Mammoth Spring 76, Maynard 57
MAMMOTH SPRING – Blake Rogers scored 28 points Tuesday to lead Mammoth Spring to a 76-57 victory over Maynard in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Nathaneal Rogers and Andrew Jones scored 12 points each for the Bears (16-12, 7-1 conference).