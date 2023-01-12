Boys' basketball roundup

Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.