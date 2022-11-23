JONESBORO — Manila opened an 18-2 lead in the first quarter Monday night and went on to defeat Valley View 54-32 in senior boys’ basketball.
Jaron Burrow scored 17 points and Brayden Nunnally added nine to lead the Lions (2-0). Manila led 31-11 at halftime and 48-18 after the third quarter.
Francis Florendo scored eight points to lead Valley View.
Manila won the junior boys’ game 54-44, led by Carson Baltimore with 22 points and Hudson Harrison with 15. Max Manchester scored 14 points for Valley View.
Rector 80, Piggott 74
PIGGOTT – Kameron Jones scored 39 points Monday night to lead Rector to an 80-74 victory over Piggott in senior boys’ basketball.
Cooper Rabjohn added 17 points for the Cougars (2-0). Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 39 points to lead the Mohawks (0-2), followed by Nate Brantley and Ashton Lemmons with 11 each.
Piggott led 19-9 after the first quarter. The teams were tied at 34 at halftime and Piggott led 57-53 after the third quarter.
Rector won the junior boys’ game 50-32.
Sloan-Hendrix 67, Cave City 27IMBODEN – Braden Cox scored 14 points and grabbed four steals Monday as Sloan-Hendrix rolled past Cave City 67-27 in senior boys’ basketball.
Ethan Lee added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Greyhounds (8-1). Harper Rorex also scored in double figures with 10 points.
The Greyhounds led 17-4 after the first quarter, 39-17 at halftime and 55-21 after the third quarter.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys’ game 45-35, led by Hudson Rorex with 24 points and Dallas Durham with 10.
Marmaduke 72, Piggott 57
PIGGOTT – Blake Gipson and Chandler Harrelson combined for 47 points Friday night to lead Marmaduke to a 72-57 victory over Piggott in senior boys’ basketball.
Gipson scored 25 points to lead the Greyhounds. Harrelson added a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Ashton Lucy added 12 points for Marmaduke. The Greyhounds led 17-16 after the first quarter, 40-28 at halftime and 53-41 after the third quarter.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Piggott.
Marmaduke won the junior high game 39-32, led by John McAlister with 15 points and Isaac Gardner with 10. Piggott won the seventh-grade game 25-20.
Rogers Heritage 60, Paragould 34
PARAGOULD – Taylor Burgess scored 22 points Friday to lead Rogers Heritage to a 60-34 victory over Paragould in senior boys’ basketball.
James Isbell added 10 points for the War Eagles. Heritage led 19-5 after the first quarter, 27-14 at halftime and 44-21 after the third quarter.
Gavin Hall led Paragould with nine points.
Riverside 59, Westside 27
BAY – Tucker Emery scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Saturday to lead Riverside to a 59-27 victory over Westside in the championship game of the Bay Junior High Tournament.
Maddox Stone added 11 points, followed by Isaiah Harris with nine for the junior Rebels (11-2).
Koby Thompson scored 12 points for Westside.