MANILA — Manila earned an outright 3A-3 conference championship Friday night with a 69-60 victory over Osceola in senior boys' basketball.

Brayden Nunnally scored 25 points for Manila (23-4, 11-1 conference). The Lions will carry a six-game winning streak into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the 3A-3 tournament at Osceola.