MANILA — Manila earned an outright 3A-3 conference championship Friday night with a 69-60 victory over Osceola in senior boys' basketball.
Brayden Nunnally scored 25 points for Manila (23-4, 11-1 conference). The Lions will carry a six-game winning streak into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the 3A-3 tournament at Osceola.
Manila led 17-14 after the first quarter, 33-23 at halftime and 50-46 after the third quarter. Jaron Burrow added 19 points and Luke Kirk 10 for the Lions.
T.I. Nimmers scored 25 points for Osceola (11-5, 9-3 conference).
Nettleton 55, West Memphis 46
JONESBORO — Nettleton pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday to complete a regular-season sweep of West Memphis with a 55-46 victory in senior boys' basketball.
The Raiders (19-6, 8-2 5A-East) outscored the Blue Devils 17-10 in the final period after leading 38-36 through three quarters.
Taylor Smith scored 21 points to lead Nettleton, including 14 in the first half as Raiders took a 26-21 halftime lead. Derodrick Moton added 11 points.
De'cambren Holmes scored 11 points for West Memphis (6-19, 3-7 conference).
Brookland 78, Trumann 45
BROOKLAND — Matt Harrell drilled seven 3-pointers while scoring 27 points as Brookland rolled past Trumann 78-45 in 4A-3 senior boys' basketball Friday.
The Bearcats (22-5, 14-2 conference) sank 17 3s as a team as they closed the regular season with a six-game winning streak. Cole Kirby, Briar Allred, Eli King and Slade Smith hit two 3s each.
Masen Woodall was also in double figures for Brookland with 11 points. Kirby and Smith added eight points each.
Trumann scored just 13 points in the second half after leading 32-31 at intermission. The Bearcats outscored the Wildcats 24-8 in the third quarter to take a 55-40 lead.
Cobey Riddle scored 15 points and Gavin Greenwell added 12 for Trumann.
Pocahontas 60, Westside 51
JONESBORO — Three Pocahontas players scored in double figures Friday to lead the Redskins to a 60-51 victory over Westside in 4A-3 senior boys' basketball.
Connor Baker and Bryce Mason scored 14 points each for Pocahontas, followed by Harrison Carter with 12.
Weston Honeycutt scored 19 points and Montana Neely added 14 for Westside. The Warriors led 27-25 at halftime and 42-40 after the third quarter.
Paragould 57, Batesville 51
BATESVILLE — Gavin Hall scored 25 points Friday to power Paragould to a 57-51 victory over Batesville in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
Caleb Jiles added 16 points and Nelson McHaney 10 for the Rams (11-14, 5-5 conference). Paragould led 29-23 at halftime and 42-34 after the third quarter.
Rafael Thomas sank eight 3-pointers in leading Batesville with 25 points.
Bay 74, Armorel 41
BAY — Bay defeated Armorel 74-41 Friday for its seventh consecutive victory.
Landon Therrell scored 18 points to lead the Yellowjackets (23-10). Justin Brannen and Evan Stotts added 14 points each.
Caleb Brown scored 21 points and Will Jackson added 15 for Armorel.
Rector 70, Corning 48
RECTOR — Kameron Jones produced 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists Friday as Rector defeated Corning 70-48.
Cooper Rabjohn added 15 points and five steals for the Cougars (21-4). Cash Lindsey also reached double figures for Rector with 11 points.