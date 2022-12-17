MOUNTAIN HOME — Gavin Hall made seven 3-point shots to score 31 points as Paragould defeated Mountain Home 66-58 in senior boys’ basketball.
Hall scored 16 points in the first half, hitting four 3s to help the Rams take a 36-28 halftime lead. Paragould (4-7) led 51-43 after the third quarter.
Jesse Beliew added 10 points and Nelson McHaney nine for Paragould. Braiden Dewey scored 22 points and Ky Bickford added 14 for Mountain Home (6-5).
Nettleton 67, Pulaski Academy 23
LITTLE ROCK – Nettleton routed Pulaski Academy 67-23 Thursday in senior boys’ basketball.
Derodrick Moton scored 21 points and Taylor Smith 19 for the Raiders (7-3).
Forrest City 87, Westside 72
FORREST CITY – Marcus Britt Jr. scored 31 points Thursday to lead Forrest City to an 87-72 victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Antonio Jordan added 21 points for the Mustangs.
Trumann 70, Pocahontas 62
TRUMANN – Trumann defeated Pocahontas 70-62 Thursday in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Wildcats led 17-15 after the first quarter, 31-22 at halftime and 54-42 after the third quarter. Luke Bishop scored 17 points and Coda Cameron 14 to lead Trumann, each hitting three 3s.
Cobey Riddle added 12 points for the Wildcats, followed by Gavin Greenwell and Tristin Battles with nine each.
Harrison Carter scored a game-high 21 points for Pocahontas. Bryce Mason added 13 points for the Redskins, connecting for three 3s, while D.J. Coffey and Kayden Mahan added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Pocahontas won the junior boys’ game 45-28, led by Jared Mitchell with 12 points and Parker Radcliff and Payne Swann with 10 each. Jalen Elrod scored 12 points for Trumann.