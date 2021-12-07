BROOKLAND — Masen Woodall and Tyler Parham scored 15 points each Monday to lead Brookland to a 62-54 victory over Pocahontas in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Woodall scored eight points in the second quarter as the Bearcats outscored the Redskins 19-14 to take a 31-26 halftime lead. Parham scored 10 points in the second half, including a couple of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Brookland extend its lead to 48-41.
Brookland (4-4, 1-0 conference) was 9-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, with Parham making all four of his attempts. The Bearcats were 17-of-22 for the game from the foul line.
Cole Kirby hit three 3-pointers, one resulting in a four-point play, to add 11 points for Brookland.
Mason Baltz scored 21 points to lead Pocahontas (3-2, 0-1 conference). Justin DeJournett hit three 3s in adding 14 points for the Redskins.
Blytheville 52, Westside 28
BLYTHEVILLE — Defending 4A-3 conference champion Blytheville opened league play Monday night with a 52-28 victory over Westside in senior boys’ basketball.
The Chickasaws (6-1, 1-0 conference) led 20-11 at halftime after outscoring the Warriors 16-6 in the second quarter. Blytheville outscored Westside 25-4 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 45-15.
Rashaud Marshall scored 12 points to lead Blytheville, followed by Shemar Marshall and Tyree Jackson with 11 each. Spencer Honeycutt scored 16 points for Westside (4-2, 0-1).
Jennings Tournament
ARMOREL — Top-seeded Buffalo Island Central and fifth-seeded Riverside earned victories Monday in the senior boys’ division of the Gerald Jennings Tournament.
Buffalo Island Central defeated eighth-seeded Armorel 61-25. The Mustangs outscored the Tigers 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 27-12 halftime lead, then led 47-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Nicholas Patterson scored 14 points to lead BIC (10-3), followed by Jaron Burrow and Caden Whitehead with 12 each. Forrest Christiansen scored 11 points to lead Armorel.
Riverside defeated fifth-seeded Bay 49-34. Bay led 9-6 after the first quarter before Riverside came back to lead 13-12 at halftime and 28-19 after the third quarter.
Easton Hatch scored 17 points and Harrison McAnally added 16 for the Rebels. Justin Brannen scored 12 points for Bay.
Top-seeded Riverside and fourth-seeded Gosnell advanced in the junior boys’ division.
Riverside defeated BIC 59-48, pulling away after leading 24-23 at halftime. Brayeson Timms scored 23 points, Kade Laird 12 and Cash Gillis 10 for Riverside. Leo Contreras scored 26 points for BIC.
Gosnell defeated Bay 34-25, led by Marcus Anderson with 14 points. Kaden Hartley scored 16 points for Bay.
MacArthur 39, Marion 36
MARION — MacArthur held off Marion for a 39-36 victory Monday in junior boys’ basketball.
Kelen Smith scored 22 points to lead the Cyclones (8-0, 2-0 conference). C.J. Larry added eight points, including two free throws with 11 seconds remaining in the game to give MacArthur a three-point lead.
MacArthur won the seventh-grade game 46-16 and Marion won the eighth-grade game 29-26.
GCT 53, WM West 33
WEST MEMPHIS —Greene County Tech defeated West Memphis West 53-33 in junior boys’ basketball Monday night.
Parker Harris scored 22 points in the first three quarters to lead the junior Eagles, who led 27-14 at halftime and 43-16 after three quarters. Ripken Tucker added nine points for GCT.