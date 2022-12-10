BARTLETT, Tenn. — Jonesboro erased an early deficit Friday to defeat Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes 57-54 in senior boys' basketball at the Battle in the Bluff.

TACA, a Dallas-based homeschool basketball program, opened a 17-8 lead in the first quarter. Jonesboro (7-1) trimmed its deficit to 27-26 at halftime and held a 44-43 lead at the end of the third quarter.