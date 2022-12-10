BARTLETT, Tenn. — Jonesboro erased an early deficit Friday to defeat Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes 57-54 in senior boys' basketball at the Battle in the Bluff.
TACA, a Dallas-based homeschool basketball program, opened a 17-8 lead in the first quarter. Jonesboro (7-1) trimmed its deficit to 27-26 at halftime and held a 44-43 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Deion Buford-Wesson scored 17 points to lead the Hurricane. Phillip Tillman and Devarius Montgomery added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Senior James Blair and sophomores C.J. Larry and Luke Baltz combined to give Jonesboro 13 points off the bench.
Jonesboro plays Dallas Pinkston today.
Nettleton 63, Thayer, Mo., 50
BATESVILLE — Taylor Smith scored 26 points Friday night as Nettleton cruised into the championship game of the Lyon College Tournament with a 63-50 victory over Thayer, Mo.
The Raiders (6-2) will play 5A-East conference rival Searcy in the championship game tonight at 8. Searcy defeated Stuttgart 57-55 in the first semifinal game.
Smith scored 14 of Nettleton's 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Raiders put away the Bobcats (1-1). Nettleton led 17-12 after the first quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 44-35 after the third quarter.
Jordan Pigram and Derodrick Moton added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Raiders. Aidan Burns scored 24 points and Devin Harrington 12 for Thayer.
Brookland 62, Valley View 42
BROOKLAND — Brookland opened a 17-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to rout Valley View 62-42 in senior boys' basketball.
Led by Tyler Parham, who hit five 3-pointers in the first half, the Bearcats (6-2) sank 7-of-15 beyond the arc while taking a 37-20 halftime lead. Brookland extended its lead to 51-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Matt Harrell led the Bearcats with 19 points, four rebounds and five assists. Parham scored 15 points, all on first-half 3s, while Cole Kirby and Masen Woodall added nine points each.
Brookland, which led 18-8 after the first quarter, finished 25-of-48 from the field. Briar Allred led the Bearcats on the boards with seven rebounds.
Carson Winters and Jackson Harmon scored nine points each to lead Valley View (1-4). The Blazers shot 16-of-37 from the field and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds but were 6-of-17 from the free throw line.
Brookland won the junior boys' game 51-35.
Westside 79, Ridgefield Christian 44
JONESBORO — Weston Honeycutt scored 28 points Friday night as Westside cruised past Ridgefield Christian 79-44 in senior boys' basketball.
Honeycutt, who hit six 3-pointers, scored 23 points in the first half as the Warriors (4-1) built leads of 24-8 after the first quarter and 52-29 at halftime.
Tanner Darr added 18 points and Montana Neely 13 for Westside, which hit 11 3-pointers as a team.
Michael Carl scored 21 points and Evan Ellenburg 15 for Ridgefield Christian, hitting three 3s each.
Westside won the junior boys' game 57-31.
Manila 83, Piggott 37
MANILA — Manila took a 21-point lead in the first quarter Friday and went on to defeat Piggott 83-37 in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Lions (9-0, 1-0 conference) led 24-3 after the first quarter, 43-21 at halftime and 71-29 after three quarters. Brayden Nunnally scored 28 points to lead Manila, followed by Rex Farmer with 14, Jaron Burrow with 11 and Luke Kirk with nine.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 12 points for Piggott.
Manila won the junior boys' game 57-18, led by Carson Baltimore with 19 points and Andrew Evers with nine.
Corning 43, Harrisburg 37
HARRISBURG — Jayce Couch scored 22 points Friday night to lead Corning to a 43-37 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Bobcats (5-2, 2-0 conference) led 16-10 after the first quarter, 22-16 at halftime and 29-22 after the third quarter. Michael Deckelman scored 13 points and Grant Henry added 10 for Harrisburg (6-2, 0-1).
Harrisburg won the junior boys' game 36-25.
Walnut Ridge 49, Salem 41
WALNUT RIDGE — Davis Callahan scored 17 points Friday night to lead Walnut Ridge to a 49-41 victory over Salem in 3A-2 conference senior boys' basketball.
Maddox Jean added 13 points for the Bobcats. Matthew Guffey led Salem with 19 points.
Walnut Ridge won the junior boys' game 41-30.
Sloan-Hendrix 72, Cedar Ridge 69
NEWARK — Braden Cox scored 21 points Friday night to lead four Sloan-Hendrix players in double figures as the Greyhounds defeated Cedar Ridge 72-69 in 2A-2 conference senior boys' basketball.
Ethan Lee added 17 points, Harper Rorex 13 and Cade Grisham 11 for Sloan-Hendrix (13-2, 4-0 conference). The Greyhounds led 18-14 after the first quarter, 36-31 at halftime and 55-50 after the third quarter.
Sloan-Hendrix (13-2) also won the junior boys' game 53-11, led by Hudson Rorex with 33 points and Dallas Durham with 10.
Marked Tree 63, Mammoth Spring 48
MAMMOTH SPRING — Marked Tree defeated Mammoth Spring 63-48 Friday in 1A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Marked Tree improved to 7-1 overall, 4-0 in the conference. Gavin Boddie scored 10 points for Mammoth Spring (10-6, 5-1 conference).