LAKE CITY — Blake Gipson sank a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining in Monday’s game to lift Marmaduke to a 53-51 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Gipson scored 24 points and Chandler Harrelson added 15 for the Greyhounds (8-2, 1-0 conference). Marmaduke led 21-9 after the first quarter, 34-20 at halftime and 45-37 after the third quarter.
Cash Gillis scored 13 points to lead Riverside (7-3, 0-1), while Dennis Williams and Harrison McAnally added 10 each. The Rebels missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Riverside (12-2, 1-0) won the junior boys’ game 36-28, led by Tucker Emery with 19 points. John McAlister scored 12 points and Jayden Christian 10 for Marmaduke.
Nettleton 82, Wynne 26
JONESBORO – Nettleton tuned up for the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic with Monday’s 82-26 victory over Wynne in senior boys’ basketball.
Taylor Smith scored 14 points, Derodrick Moton 11 and Monte Cody 10 for the Raiders (3-0). Nettleton plays Gentry, Miss., in the Hurricane Classic on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Dardanelle 53, Valley View 34
QUITMAN – A sluggish second quarter cost Valley View as Dardanelle took a 21-point halftime lead on the way to a 53-34 victory in senior boys’ basketball at Quitman’s Fast Break Classic.
The Sand Lizards (6-2) outscored the Blazers 19-4 in the second quarter to lead 34-13 at halftime. Dardanelle’s lead was still 21 points, 47-26, at the end of the third quarter.
Oliver Barr scored eight points and Gavin Ellis added five to lead Valley View (0-2), which will play Rose Bud in a consolation game Saturday at 4:15 p.m.
Rector 81, Armorel 42
ARMOREL – Kameron Jones and Cooper Rabjohn scored 29 points each Monday night to lead Rector to an 81-42 victory over Armorel in senior boys’ basketball.
Jones added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double for the Cougars (4-0). Rabjohn was 9-of-13 from the 3-point line.
Blytheville 84, Rivercrest 16
BLYTHEVILLE – Tyree Jackson scored 14 points Monday to lead a balanced effort for Blytheville as the Chickasaws raced to an 84-16 victory over Rivercrest in senior boys’ basketball.
Rashaud Marshall and Jeremiah Wells added 10 points each for Blytheville (6-0). Travis Anderson and Makai Handy finished with nine points apiece.
Blytheville will host Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday and North Little Rock on Friday in the Chickasaw Classic.
WBU Tournament
WALNUT RIDGE – Fifth-seeded Pocahontas and ninth-seeded Hoxie posted victories Monday in the boys’ division of the Williams Baptist University Tournament.
Pocahontas defeated 12th-seeded Maynard 68-64. The Redskins advance to face fourth-seeded Westside this evening at 5:20 p.m.
The Redskins had four players in double figures, led by Kayden Mahan with 16. Will Mason and Clay Liebhaber both had 12, while D.J. Coffey had 10.
The Tigers had three players in double figures, led by Drey Beasley with 32 points. Alex James finished with 19 points and John Cline finished with 10.
Hoxie eliminated eighth-seeded Trumann 59-50. The Mustangs advance to play top-seeded Sloan-Hendrix tonight at 8.
The Mustangs had three players finish in double figures. Cooper Spradlin led the team with 21 points. Jake Jones finished with 19, while Kyler Lenderman finished with 11.
Tristin Battles finished with 12 points for the Wildcats.