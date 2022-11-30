LAKE CITY — Blake Gipson sank a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining in Monday’s game to lift Marmaduke to a 53-51 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.

Gipson scored 24 points and Chandler Harrelson added 15 for the Greyhounds (8-2, 1-0 conference). Marmaduke led 21-9 after the first quarter, 34-20 at halftime and 45-37 after the third quarter.