BATESVILLE — Valley View controlled the second half Friday night to defeat Batesville 57-44 in the 5A-East conference opener in boys' basketball.
Oliver Barr hit five of his six 3-pointers in the second half to give the Blazers (4-6, 1-0 conference) a spark. Barr finished with 24 points.
Gavin Ellis added 16 points and Carson Turley scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Valley View, which trailed 22-10 at intermission. The Blazers blocked seven shots, two each by Barr and Carson Winters.
Jeremiah Strickland scored 11 points and Matt Hendrix added 10 for Batesville (4-13, 0-1).
Searcy 65, Paragould 63
PARAGOULD — Bryce Theobald scored 23 points Friday night as Searcy edged Paragould 65-63 in the 5A-East conference opener in boys' basketball.
Zyron Williams added 19 points for the Lions (11-5, 1-0 conference). Searcy led 43-37 at halftime but had to rally in the final period after Paragould came back to lead 55-51 to end the third quarter.
Gavin Hall scored 24 points to lead the Rams (6-10, 0-1). Jesse Beliew and Caleb Jiles added 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Manila 60, Corning 33
CORNING — Brayden Nunnally scored 24 points Friday night to lead Manila to a 60-33 victory over Corning in 3A-3 boys' basketball.
Jaron Burrow added 17 points for the Lions (14-3, 3-0 conference). Manila led 13-9 after the first quarter, 30-13 at halftime and 53-28 after the third quarter.
Jayce Couch scored 10 points for Corning (7-7, 2-4).
Walnut Ridge 61, Cave City 47
WALNUT RIDGE — Maddox Jean finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds Friday night, leading Walnut Ridge to a 61-47 victory over Cave City in 3A-2 boys' basketball.
Rex Tedder added 14 points and Kaden Martin 10 for the Bobcats (7-7, 3-3 conference).
Joey Summers and Dayton Korkis scored 11 points each for Cave City.
Mammoth Spring 64, Armorel 39
MAMMOTH SPRING — Gavin Boddie scored 20 points Friday night to lead Mammoth Spring to a 64-39 victory over Armorel in 1A-3 conference boys' basketball.
Blake Rogers added 10 points for the Bears.