TRUMANN — Valley View opened 4A-3 conference play Tuesday night with a 65-43 victory over Trumann in senior boys’ basketball.
Jaden Hamilton-Wells scored 12 points to lead the Blazers (2-4, 1-0 conference). Kannon Jones added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Valley View, while Connor Tinsley scored eight points.
Valley View started to break the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Trumann 17-8 for a 30-18 halftime lead. The Blazers led 41-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Azani Smith scored 14 points and Ja’Quavious Love added 13 for Trumann.
Valley View won the junior high game 53-20. Drew Gartman scored 12 points and Oliver Barr added 10 for the junior Blazers (5-2, 1-0 conference).
Valley View also won the seventh-grade game 56-12.
Osceola 59, Corning 56
CORNING — Osceola held on for a 59-56 victory over Corning in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday when the Bobcats missed a 3-point shot to tie the game at the buzzer.
The game was close throughout with Osceola leading 28-26 at halftime and Corning holding a 41-40 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Daylen Love scored 14 points to lead Osceola. A.J. Harris added 12 points, while Jerry Long and Tony Bell finished with 10 each for the Seminoles (2-2, 1-0 conference).
Jayce Couch poured in 23 points for Corning (4-5, 1-2 conference). Parker Davis added nine points for the Bobcats.
Osceola won the junior boys’ game 49-37.
Manila 65, Harrisburg 34MANILA — Manila took a 41-point halftime lead and cruised to a 65-34 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lions (4-3, 2-0 conference) led 20-5 after the first quarter and 49-8 at halftime. Manila’s lead was 55-24 after the third quarter.
Luke Kirk scored 16 points to lead Manila. Brayden Nunnally and Jake Baltimore added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Grant Henry scored 17 points for Harrisburg.
Manila won the junior boys’ game 40-15, led by Carson Baltimore’s 12 points.
Rector 82, Cross County 55CHERRY VALLEY —Kameron Jones scored 27 points Tuesday to help Rector keep its 2A-3 conference record perfect with an 82-55 rout of Cross County in senior boys’ basketball.
Cooper Rabjohn added 15 points, Lane Stucks 12 and Trey Horton 10 for the Cougars (8-2, 3-0 conference). Austin Hill scored 13 points for Cross County.
Cross County won the junior boys’ game 42-40.
BIC 63, Marmaduke 35
MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central improved to 3-0 in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday with a 63-35 victory over Marmaduke.
Jaron Burrow, Nicholas Patterson and Caden Whitehead scored 12 points each to lead the Mustangs, who are 11-3 overall. BIC led 23-11 after the first quarter, 35-18 at halftime and 55-22 after the third quarter.
Chandler Harrelson scored 10 points for Marmaduke.
Marmaduke won the junior boys’ game 37-35, led by Walker Collier with 15 points. Leo Contreras scored 17 points to lead BIC.
Sloan-Hendrix 70, WCC 45IMBODEN — Luke Murphy scored 19 points to lead four Sloan-Hendrix players in double figures Tuesday as the Greyhounds routed White County Central 70-45 in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Harper Rorex, Cade Grisham and Ethan Lee added 11 points each for Sloan-Hendrix (13-2, 3-0 conference). The Greyhounds led 16-9 after the first quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 47-33 after the third quarter.
Ridgefield Christian 58, Mammoth Spring 56MAMMOTH SPRING — Noah Stracener scored 24 points, including the game-winning basket, to lead Ridgefield Christian to a 58-56 victory over Mammoth Spring in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Stracener scored 10 of the Warriors’ 15 points in the fourth quarter. He also scored 10 in the first quarter as Ridgefield Christian (8-7, 3-1 conference) took a 19-15 lead.
The Warriors led 33-32 at halftime and 43-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Doss McDaniel hit three 3-pointers in adding 14 points for Ridgefield Christian. Michael Carl added 11 points and Wil Archer finished with nine points on three 3s.
Gavin Boddie scored 17 points, Nate Rogers 15 and Andrew Jones 14 for Mammoth Spring (8-8, 5-1 conference).
Maynard 46, CRA 43PARAGOULD — Maynard edged Crowley’s Ridge Academy 46-43 Tuesday in 1A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Corey Rowe scored 22 points to lead the Tigers, who led 20-19 at halftime. Jesse Beliew had 23 points for CRA, which rallied to lead 31-28 at the end of the third quarter.
CRA won the junior boys’ game 34-26, outscoring Maynard 10-4 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Doss Clayton scored 10 points for CRA and Brice Weisenbach finished with 11 for Maynard.
Maynard won the junior girls’ game 32-18. Ryan Gramling scored seven points to lead CRA.