JONESBORO — Jonesboro held Little Rock Southwest to eight points in the first half of Friday night's 59-33 victory at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

The Hurricane (17-3, 3-1 6A-Central) took a 13-2 lead in the first quarter as Phillip Tillman scored nine points. Deion Buford-Wesson followed with seven points in the second quarter to help Jonesboro extend the lead to 35-8 at halftime.