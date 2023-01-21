JONESBORO — Jonesboro held Little Rock Southwest to eight points in the first half of Friday night's 59-33 victory at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
The Hurricane (17-3, 3-1 6A-Central) took a 13-2 lead in the first quarter as Phillip Tillman scored nine points. Deion Buford-Wesson followed with seven points in the second quarter to help Jonesboro extend the lead to 35-8 at halftime.
Tillman scored 16 points to lead the Hurricane. Buford-Wesson added 11 points and Isaac Harrell finished with 10. Nine different players scored for Jonesboro.
Robert Alexander scored 12 points to lead Southwest (4-11, 0-5 conference).
Nettleton 70, Batesville 42
JONESBORO — Ten players scored Friday night for Nettleton as the Raiders routed Batesville 70-42 in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
Taylor Smith and Derodrick Moton scored 14 points each for Nettleton (15-5, 4-1 conference). Jordan Pigram added 13 points in the Raiders' third consecutive victory.
Nettleton led 35-21 at halftime after outscoring Batesville 19-9 in the second quarter. The Raiders led 48-34 after the third quarter.
Rafael Thomas scored 13 points, followed by Matthew Hendrix and Shane Dunlap with 11 each for the Pioneers (4-17, 0-5 conference).
Valley View 65, Searcy 48
SEARCY — Valley View routed Searcy 65-48 Friday night for its third road victory in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
The Blazers (6-8, 3-2 conference) opened a 35-18 halftime lead by outscoring the Lions 22-9 in the second quarter. Valley View held a 53-36 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Oliver Barr led Valley View with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Carson Turley scored 18 points, Jackson Harmon 13 and Gavin Ellis nine for the Blazers.
Blytheville 86, Westside 51
BLYTHEVILLE — Five Blytheville players scored in double figures Friday as the Chickasaws rolled past Westside 86-51 in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Rashaud Marshall scored 20 points to lead Blytheville (22-0, 11-0 conference). KeSean Washington sank six 3-pointers in adding 19 points; Shamar Marshall scored 14 points; Tyree Jackson added 13 points; and Jeremiah Wells scored 12 points.
Blytheville led 23-14 after the first quarter, 44-36 at halftime and 68-47 after the third quarter.
Montana Neely scored 19 points for Westside, hitting five 3s. Weston Honeycutt added 15 points and Eli Whitmire had nine.
West Memphis 52, Paragould 36
WEST MEMPHIS — West Memphis pulled away from Paragould over the final three quarters Friday for a 52-36 victory in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
The Blue Devils led 19-14 at halftime after outscoring the Rams 14-4 in the second quarter. West Memphis pushed its lead to 39-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Johnny Washington scored 18 points and Travis Haynes added 14 for West Memphis (5-15, 2-3 conference). Gavin Hall and Caleb Jiles scored 12 points each for Paragould (8-12, 2-3).
Southside 62, Trumann 58
SOUTHSIDE — Tyler Carter scored 26 points Friday night to lead Southside to a 62-58 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Ayden Cuzzort added 19 points for the Southerners, who led 30-26 at halftime and 44-38 after the third quarter.
Cobey Riddle led Trumann with 17 points. Tristin Battles and Gavin Greenwell added 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Southside won the junior boys' game 42-38. Jalen Elrod scored 16 points for Trumann.
Trumann won the seventh-grade game.
Manila 55, Harrisburg 25
MANILA — Manila held Harrisburg to seven points in the first half on the way to Friday's 55-25 victory in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Lions (17-4, 6-1 conference) led 8-0 after the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime. Manila extended its lead to 47-15 in the third quarter.
Brayden Nunnally scored 18 points and Luke Kirk added 15 for Manila. Michael Deckelman scored eight points for Harrisburg (11-10, 2-6 conference).
Manila won the junior boys' game 54-33 as Hudson Harrison scored 23 points.
Sloan-Hendrix 64, Quitman 34
IMBODEN — Sloan-Hendrix built a 24-point halftime lead Friday and went on to defeat Quitman 64-34 in 2A-2 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Greyhounds (24-2, 12-0 conference) led 22-7 after the first quarter, 41-17 at halftime and 58-29 after the third quarter.
Braden Cox led Sloan-Hendrix with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Harper Rorex and Ethan Lee added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Sloan-Hendrix (20-3) won the junior boys' game 48-12. Hudson Rorex scored 24 points, Corey Sullens 11 and Dallas Durham 10 for Sloan-Hendrix.
Bay 62, Riverside 54
BAY — Four Bay players scored in double figures Friday as the Yellowjackets downed Riverside 62-54 in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Justin Brannen led Bay (18-10, 7-3 conference) with 23 points. Seth Spencer added 13 points, Landon Therrell 12 and Evan Stotts 10 for the Yellowjackets.
Cash Gillis scored 19 points and Brayeson Timms 11 for Riverside (18-8, 5-5 conference).
Bay won the junior boys' game 51-40 as Jacob Willard scored 26 points.
Rector 69, Cross County 56
CHERRY VALLEY — Cooper Rabjohn scored 22 points Friday night to lead Rector to a 69-56 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Cash Lindsey added 15 points and Kameron Jones 14 for the Cougars (17-3, 8-2 conference).
CRA 66, Armorel 64
ARMOREL — Crowley's Ridge Academy held off Armorel 66-64 Friday in 1A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Falcons led 19-15 after the first quarter and 43-29 at halftime. Armorel closed within 55-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Sam Marshall led CRA with 17 points. Jace Elms added 13 points, Lathan Brinkley 12 and Cole Oxley 10 for the Falcons.
Armorel won the junior boys' game 54-41. TJ Spillman scored 17 points for CRA.
Marked Tree 78, Mammoth Spring 54
MARKED TREE — Marked Tree cruised past Mammoth Spring 78-54 Friday in 1A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Indians improved to 16-2 overall and 10-0 in the conference.